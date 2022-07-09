What is missed abortion?

By Dr. Wale Okediran
When I noticed that my 4-month old pregnancy was not growing, I visited my doctor who ordered for an Ultrasound examination. The result was that my baby had died in my womb. The doctor called it ‘Missed Abortion’. Kindly let me know what caused this.

Ayisat (by SMS)

 

By definition, a missed abortion (missed miscarriage) is an in utero death of the embryo or foetus before the 20th week of gestation with retained conception products. Missed abortions may also be referred to as blighted ovum or an anembryonic pregnancy. Causes of missed abortion generally are the same as those causing spontaneous abortion or early pregnancy failure. Once the doctor arranges for an evacuation, then you can try getting pregnant again after resting for some months.

