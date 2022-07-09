Eid-El-Kabir celebration: Police emplace security apparatus in Imo

By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
As Muslims faithful in Imo State celebrate Eid-El-Kabir on Monday next week, the Imo State Police Command has emplaced adequate security apparatus to ensure a crime-free celebration

This is as the Federal Government declared Monday, July 11 and Tuesday, July 12, 2022, as public holidays in the country.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Friday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer CSP Michael Abattam, the commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde wished the entire Muslim community in the state a happy festive season.

The Commissioner of Police directed area commanders, divisional police officers and heads of departments to ensure adequate and effective deployment of their personnel to embark on intelligence led stop and search operations; visibility policing in the three senatorial zones.

According to him, vehicular patrols in and around the inlet and exit points of the state would be monitored during the break period.

The CP said that the command will sparingly go out on confidence-building patrols, to reassure Imolites of the Command’s commitment in ensuring a crime free Eid-El-Kabir celebrations.

CP Barde said that the Command is working assiduously with other security agencies to ensure that it spreads its security tentacles to cover vital areas like worship centres, federal and state Government infrastructures, recreational centres, educational institutions, hospitality centres and public spaces within the state.

The Commissioner of Police has marshalled out the Command’s Monitoring Unit and the Inspector-General of Police X-Squad Unit to monitor the men and make sure they observe the Standard Operational Procedures (SOP) while performing their lawful duties.

He said that the officers and men have been properly briefed to be civil and act within the ambit of the law while interfacing with members of the public. 

The Commissioner while wishing all Muslim faithful in the state, a Happy Eid-El-Kabir Celebrations, he urged them to call in times of distress, complaints and dissemination of credible Information through the Command’s Control Room Emergency Numbers, 08034773600 or 08098880197.

 

