I missed my periods last month and so went for a pregnancy test which confirmed that I was pregnant. Unfortunately, I started bleeding a few days after the pregnancy test so I went back for another test which again confirmed that I was pregnant. However, an ultrasound that I did around the same time showed an empty uterus. I am confused. Am I still pregnant?

Adelaide (by SMS)

In view of the result of the Ultrasound examination, you are not likely to be pregnant. Your second positive pregnancy test could be as a result of the presence of the pregnancy hormone which usually takes a while to clear from your blood. My advice will be to wait for another two weeks and then repeat both the Pregnancy Test and the Ultrasound examination. The results of these tests will reveal your correct pregnancy status.

