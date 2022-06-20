Woman’s corpse, unconscious man found inside office in Aba after four days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

The police said the yet-to-be-identified persons were last seen when the deceased came visiting at the office apartment last Wednesday.

It was also gathered that family members of the man who had been looking for him made some reports to security agencies after declaring him missing.

Sources said the stench coming from her corpse attracted neighbours to the office which was locked on Saturday. Upon entry, they found the lifeless body of the woman and the man inside the office.

The remains of the lady were taken to the morgue while the man was taken to a hospital for medical attention.

Sources within the area suggested that the man was having an extra-marital affair with the deceased.

When our correspondent contacted the Abia State Police Command, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Geoffrey Ogbonna, said that the station in charge of the case was yet to identify the victims.

He confirmed that the man in question was still unconscious, with the deceased already in the morgue and an investigation is ongoing to unravel what actually happened.

On returning to the scene of the incident, some concerned residents expressed their displeasure to the newsmen that since Saturday, the police are not able to tell the people what really happened to the lady and her identity.

Kingsley Ngeonadi, a businessman in the area said, “I don’t understand what police mean that they’ve yet to identify the man and the lady.

“A few hours after the lady’s corpse was discovered, some of her family members came around and identified her just that they’re not here today”, Monday 20th June 2022.

“The man’s family was also here. Even if police cannot check his phone, they should look at his identity card, and driver’s license and even come back to the office and he’ll be identified.

“It’s strange for someone to stay with a corpse inside an office from Wednesday to Saturday and remain the same. Are they telling me that since Saturday he’s still unconscious and nobody has come for him? Our people need to know who he is.

“The man is into one agency business. He is not just anybody, he’s living comfortably and as I learnt, he has a wife and drives good cars. We need to know what happened and the police should tell us,” Ngeonadi demanded.