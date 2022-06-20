2023: Kwankwaso will not be deputy to Obi —NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has dismissed a media report (not in Tribune) that its presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will deputise Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, in the 2023 general elections.

NNPP described the media report titled: “NNPP-LP alliance: ‘Kwankwaso can deputise Obi’ as misleading and embarrassing to ‘our great party’ saying it is the figment of the reporter’s imagination.

A statement made available to Tribune Online on Sunday and signed by NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, reads: “The attention of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has been drawn to a Daily Trust report titled, “NNPP-LP alliance: ‘Kwankwaso can deputise Obi'”, published on Sunday, June 19, 2022, and dismisses it as false and figment of the reporter’s imagination.

“NNPP has never at any time said its esteemed Presidential Candidate, His Excellency, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, could accept to be Labour Party, Peter Obi’s deputy. The report is misleading and embarrassing to our great party, its Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso and millions of supporters in Nigeria and in the diaspora, and we urge journalists to crosscheck their reports before publishing them to avoid national disaffection ahead of the crucial 2023 general election.

“As a mass movement, NNPP acknowledged alliance talks with Labour Party that would consolidate and boost the nation’s frail democracy as we collectively strive for a new Nigeria which the party champions.

“The Sunday Trust newspaper correctly stated in its report; “Asked to verify the proposed alliance, Major (Agbo) said talks were still ongoing and he wouldn’t want to speculate.” If the party ‘s National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major had said “talks were ongoing and he wouldn’t want to speculate,” how did the newspaper arrive at Kwankwaso can deputise Obi?.”

The party, however, said it has high regards for journalists as the watchdog of the nation and major stakeholders in the Nigeria democratic process and urged them to always crosscheck their reports before publishing them in tandem with the ethics of their profession.





