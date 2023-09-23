A friend of mine was recently diagnosed with kidney failure. Kindly let me know what this is and how it can be prevented.

Goriola(by SMS)

Kidney failure is the inability of the kidney to perform its normal activities.

The most common causes of kidney failure include:Type 1 and 2 diabetes: High blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels in the kidneys; High blood pressure, uncontrolled hypertension can lead to kidney damage over time, inflammation of the kidney’s filtering units can impair their function; prolonged obstruction of the urinary tract: Blockages in the urinary system can disrupt normal kidney function as well as recurrent infections of the kidney.

Preventing kidney failure involves adopting certain lifestyle practices that may help slow its progression. These include; Maintenance of a healthy weight, regular exercise, Blood Pressure control, annual checks on blood sugar and cholesterol levels, avoidance of smoking and use of tobacco products as well as eating a balanced diet.While these measures may help slow down the progression of kidney disease, it’s important to see your doctor for personalized advice and regular monitoring.

