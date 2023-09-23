I have been battling with Gout for the past few weeks. I read somewhere that there are some types of food that can help to reduce the ailment. I will appreciate it if you can kindly advise me on this.

Chidi(by SMS)

Yes, it is true that diet plays a very important role in the management of Gout. These include; reduction in your intake of purine-rich foods such as organ meats (liver, sweetbreads), anchovies, sardines, herring, mussels, asparagus, mushrooms, and cauliflower, avoidance of high-fat dairy products such as cheese, cream, and butter as well as limiting your consumption of red meat and processed meats such as bacon, sausage, and salami. It is also important to avoid sugary drinks and foods such as soda, candy, and desserts, drink plenty of water and other fluids to help flush out uric acid from the body, eat plenty of fruits and vegetables, which are low in purines and can help reduce inflammation and limiting your alcohol intake, as alcohol can increase uric acid levels in the blood.

