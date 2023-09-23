My stomach ulcer which I have been managing for the last few years has not improved despite close monitoring by my doctors. A friend even suggested seeking a second opinion to rule out stomach ulcer. Kindly advise me.

Bintu (by SMS)

Gastric ulcers, and stomach cancer are distinct gastrointestinal conditions with different causes and symptoms. A gastric ulcer is a sore or lesion that forms on the inner lining of the stomach or the upper part of the small intestine. It is often caused by the same factors as gastritis, including H. pylori infection and NSAID use. The primary symptom of a gastric ulcer is a burning or gnawing pain in the upper abdomen, usually occurring between meals or during the night. Some individuals may also experience nausea, vomiting, and changes in appetite or weight. Treatment typically involves medications to reduce stomach acid production and treat the underlying cause.

However, stomach cancer, also known as gastric cancer, is a malignant tumor that develops in the stomach lining. Symptoms in the early stages can be vague and may include indigestion, bloating, and mild discomfort.

However, as the cancer progresses, symptoms become more severe and can include persistent abdominal pain, unintentional weight loss, vomiting, and blood in the stool or vomit. Stomach cancer is often diagnosed at a more advanced stage, making early detection crucial.

Treatment options may include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

God said you must not marry more wives, Gbile Akanni warns new Soun of Ogbomosho

Founder of Peace House, Bro Gbile Akanni has sent a stern warning to the newly installed Soun of…





How Nigeria can work again, Adebanjo, others speak

Some of the critical issues that engaged the leaders, one of whom was among…

We’ve not lifted visa ban on Nigeria — UAE

The United Arab Emirates has contradicted claims by the Nigerian government that it is to lift a year-long visa ban on…

Five ways to cope with September floods

September is the month for heavy rainfall. Already, there are alerts from government agencies on likely flooding between…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Kim Oprah predicts top 3 finalists

Evicted Big Brother Naija house guest, Kim Oprah has predicted the finalists for the ongoing ‘All Stars’ edition of…

LALIGA unveils vision for Africa, introduces new managing director

LALIGA, the world-renowned Spanish football league, took a significant stride towards its commitment to Africa by…