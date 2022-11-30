We need something like Third Mainland Bridge —Gbaramatu kingdom

THE Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun II, has pleaded with the Federal Government to construct a bridge similar to the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos to link up all riverside communities across Delta State.

The monarch of Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State made the plea when conferring a chieftaincy title on Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Tinubu was conferred with Iyelawei title meaning “a very important person” by the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom at Oporoza, the ancestral and political headquarters of the kingdom.

The traditional ruler also conferred on Omo-Agege the Ibe-Ikiowei title meaning “one who knows the way.”

Tinubu was received at the palace by the Pere of Gbaramatu kingdom and a cross section of traditional rulers from Delta, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Rivers, Edo, Lagos and Anambra states in Oporoza.

In his remarks, the monarch urged the Federal Government to come closer to the people of Gbaramatu, noting that the terrain to Gbaramatu kingdom is difficult and inaccessible.

He said if the third mainland bridge in Lagos State could be constructed to link all communities, a bridge should also be constructed in Gbaramatu kingdom to link its adjoining communities and even the third mainland.





The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr. Festus Keyamo, also bagged the title of, Igoniniwei (the man who knows the way) while the governor of Yobe State, Mai Malla Buni was also conferred with the title of Itaremobowei (one who comes with love) while former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole bagged the Kuromobowei title (the man that comes with force).

In a remark, Tinubu thanked the Gbaramatu monarch for the honour done him and others.

“It is a great honour to stand before you today to receive a title and come as a member of this community,” he noted.

While saluting the people of Gbaramatu kingdom shortly after receiving the title, Tinubu promised that he will always render services for the progress and development of the kingdom.