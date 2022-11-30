Our fight against oil theft is total —NSCDC Commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), says the agency has matched its words with action in the fight against crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, among other mandates of the organisation.

The state’s Commandant, Akinsanya Abiodun, said that before now, illegal dealing on petroleum product was an all-comers affair, including illegal production and transportation of petroleum products at the detriment of the nation’s economy, environmental pollution, health implications, climatic factors and dangers to human, animal and aquatic life.

Akinsanya disclosed this while receiving an award from the Contingent of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Senior Course 45 on Study Tour to Abiodun in his office at the state’s headquarters in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

Presenting the award, the team leader, Air Commodore BOC Ifeobu, stated that the NSCDC boss was honoured for his selfless commitment and significant role in the security architecture of the state, with qualities worthy of emulation.

Akinsanya further noted that the crime rate of crude oil theft, artisanal refineries and illegal dealings on petroleum products was on the increase geometrically before now.

It will be recalled that the NSCDC is the lead agency for the protection of all government critical national assets and infrastructure as enshrined in Section 2 and 3 of the NSCDC Act of 2003.

Section 3 subsection 1, 2 and 3 of the NSCDC Act 2007 (as amended) empowers the corps with the prosecution powers against crude oil theft thereby positioning the NSCDC as the only security agency with such jurisdiction to prosecute crude thieves as empowered by the law and enshrined in the NSCDC Act 2007 as amended.

Few months back, the NSCDC state’s Commandant vowed to end crude oil theft on or before the end of December, which necessitated the inauguration of Special Forces in the state which include the Commandant Tactical Squad (CTS), the Commandant Monitoring Team (CMT) and the Rejigged Anti-Vandal Squad (RAS).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





The statement added that the achievements recorded so far is not unconnected with the synergy, cooperation and collaborations with other sister security agencies as created, maintained and sustained by the Commandant Abiodun-led administration.

“As we speak, all the creeks have been tactically fumigated, vandals smoked out, new discoveries were made, water bodies saturated, vandals arrested and prosecuted, trucks, SUVs, and articulated vehicles impounded, adulterated products destroyed, dumpsites busted, artisanal refineries crushed and decimated by the Special Forces.

“The menace of crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism, among others have been decimated closed to zero if not totally eradicated,” he said.