We demand a change in governance – Omobude

The National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and the General Superintendent of the Gospel Light International Ministries, Reverend Felix Omobude, has called for the total end to police brutality, which has almost caused ciaos in the country, just as he noted that and holistic reforms is the only solution.

According to Omobude, the demands for a total end to police brutality and police reforms is long overdue, even before the protest of the youths, adding that, “We need a change in the system. The police brutality has been going on in the country for a long time and the leaders have done little or nothing to check it.”

He reiterated the fact that the system has encouraged the brutality of the Nigerian Police Force. “People get harassed on the streets, because of the way they are dressed and their hairstyles, extorting huge amounts of money from them, making illegal arrest. We were told bail is free, but we all know that bail is not free in Nigeria,” he said.

He, therefore, urged the Nigerian Police to check their house well as things needs to be reformed and taken care of properly, “you pledged to protect the lives of the people you serve; it shouldn’t be the other way round,” he added.

“How can you give vehicles to the police and not fuel them. The government should make adequate provision for the well-being of the Nigerian Police Force. The force must be redefined and the government needs to heed to the calls of the youths and bring about the change in governance the country is asking for,” he said.

