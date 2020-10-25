Double wins for Habeeb Adebayo

The saying that when one works hard, amazing things happen aptly describes the life and success story of youthful businessman, Habeeb Adebayo.

The CEO of Ace Fabrics understands the fashion business and complements it with hard work as he seems to be getting the rewards for it.

The graduate of Petroleum and Petrochemical Science of the Tai Solarin University added two honours to his collection of laurels some days ago, this in no small means is thrilling.

Barely some days after he got the Odua Special Recognition Award from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi on his birthday celebration, his company won the Fabrics Brand Of The Year at the Prestigious Fashion Awards in Ibadan.

The Odua Special Recognition Award by the Ooni of Ife is a prestigious honour the monarch gives every year to people that are making positive impacts in their respective fields.

Habeeb claimed he understands the awards as part of the rewards for the hard work he had put into his business and he is not resting on his oars as he revealed his dream to have a textile factory in Nigeria and contribute to the growth of the industry in the area of employment and human development.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

ICYMI: Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

ICYMI: I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

ICYMI: #EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

ICYMI: Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).