We are not owned by Dangote ―Port management company

A global port management company, International Container Terminal Services Inc, has refuted a Sahara Reporters report linking it with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote.

In a letter sent to the online platform by email, the company made reference to a report with the headline: “How Suspended NPA Boss, Hadiza Usman Awarded Coastline Terminals to Dangote’s Proxy Company In Shady Deal,” stating that it has no relationship with Dangote.

Signed by its Senior Vice President, Hans-Ole, Madsen, the letter stated: “We would like to clarify that International Container Services Inc (ICTSI) is a Philippine publicly listed independent company engaged in operations in 33 ports on 6 continents. ICTSI ranks as a top-ten port operator in the world…”

While advising that details of the company’s ownership can be found on its website the Madsen concluded that: “ICTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote Group of companies.”

