Akeredolu reconstructs neglected Ondo, Edo link road

The Ondo State government has embarked on the construction of the Araromi road in Ifon, in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State, which serves as a link road between the state and Edo State.

The 2.615km road which is now at an advanced stage of completion had been neglected for over a decade while travellers and motorist avoided the route because of its bad state.

The State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr Raimi Aminu, who disclosed this during an inspection, said the road caught the attention of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, during the inauguration of Mother and Child Hospital in the community.

He disclosed that Akeredolu ordered the immediate construction of the road for residents of the area to have unhindered access to the hospital, saying the road used to be the chosen route of motorists and residents transiting the state to the South-South and South-East states.

Aminu who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done on the road emphasised that it would be one of the projects that would be used to mark the 100 days of the governor’s second term in office, assuring that the road will be ready for commissioning in the next two weeks.

“This is the most popular road in Ifon town because it connects anybody from Agbor, Sobe axis going to Edo State or anybody coming from Benin going to Owo and other parts of Ondo State, this is the nerve that connects them. But in the past, they have been caught off totally because they used to take a longer distance. With this now, all of them are happy.

“For the past ten to 15 years, no vehicle can ply this road. Even Okada riders or anybody that treks cannot pass through it. But during the visit of Mr Governor to this place to inspect the Mother and Child Hospital in the town, he discovered that without this road, the hospital cannot function. That’s why he directed that this road must be constructed.

“The construction started less than one year ago and the road is almost three kilometres. The contractor has finished the hydraulic structure. We have this type of channel due to the flood. It can accommodate the volume of water that is transversing this axis. You can see that the contractor is laying stone base in some areas, priming in some areas and asphalt pavement is ongoing.”

Speaking, the Project Manager handling the construction, Engr Jamil Alkhouri, disclosed that a large drainage for the road was constructed due to the topography of the town which was discovered to be prone to flood

“We have completed all the concrete works. We have two types of drainage on the road, we have 60×60 as well as 75×60. We have also constructed a big channel to accommodate a huge volume of water coming from the hilly part of the town.

“We have started the asphalt overlay and we have completed all the priming. In two weeks time, we are going to deliver the project. The total length of the road is 2.615km,” he said

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ose Local Government, Dennis Adekunle, said the road which is one of the major roads in the council area and connects the state with Edo State will greatly have a positive impact on the facilities located along the road.

“Along the road, there are many establishments, both private and public. There is the Ifon recreation centre, Mother and Child Hospital, Adelabu Hospital, Ekamarun Anglican Grammar School among others.

“Since the creation of Ose Local Government in 1989, it has never happened like this. The road has been abandoned by successive administration until Governor Akeredolu deemed it fit to remember this road. The quality of the road is superb.”

For the regent of Ifon, Joseph Ajayi Ayayi, lauded the governor for fulfilling promise amidst the dwindling economic situation of the country adding that “it will be very easy for anyone to access the General Hospital the governor built in Ifon. He has done so well for us in the community. We have never had it so good in Ifon,” the regent said .

