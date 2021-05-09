Eid-al-Fitr: Buhari orders low key celebration

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that all celebrations of Eid-al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, be limited due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to a statement issued on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity).

It said to this effect, the president, First Family, his personal aides, members of the cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the presidential villa to observe the Eid prayers at 9:00 am.

The statement said thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders.

It said as was the case last year, the president encouraged such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

The statement added that Buhari specially thanked the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.

In addition, it said, the president took this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the ‘madness’ going on in parts of the country.

President Buhari called on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence.

The statement quoted the president as querying: “If we attack institutions guarding us, who will protect us in future emergencies?”

