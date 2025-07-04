Waqf can tackle societal problems if properly applied — Experts

THE National Chief Imam of Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS), Fuhad Adeyemi, and a lecturer from the Department of Economics, Bayero University, Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Abubakar Lamido, have identified waqf as a viable solution to many societal challenges, provided it is effectively implemented.

The two scholars made the assertion during the unveiling of Al-Habibiyyah’s seven new programmes: Waqf Foundation, Faith and Philanthropy, Estate Planning and Allied Services, Rural Development Initiatives, Diaspora Support Services, Mosque Support Services, and Al-Habibiyyah Volunteers. The event took place last week at the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Centre in Guzape, Abuja.

In Islam, waqf refers to the dedication of property or assets for religious, charitable or public use. Ownership is transferred to God or the Islamic community, while the benefits are used to serve designated beneficiaries. It is a form of endowment aimed at sustaining religious, educational or social welfare initiatives over time.

Speaking to reporters, Imam Adeyemi said Al-Habibiyyah Waqf Foundation (AWF) is committed to promoting sustainable development through the efficient collection, management and distribution of waqf in accordance with Shari’a principles.

He emphasised that the foundation would uphold transparency and accountability while preserving and growing endowed assets for long-term social impact.

Calling on the government to support waqf, he said it could have a lasting impact on citizens through the provision of essential services such as water, electricity and schools.

He added that his organisation plans to raise awareness about waqf and engage affluent members of society through advocacy efforts.

He said: “The meaning of waqf is that you are transferring your property to God. This is a programme that even the government should encourage. Nigeria is abundantly blessed, but our main issue is the mismanagement of these blessings. Waqf offers a better way of managing our resources in a way that benefits both the present and future generations.

“We are determined to enlighten people about this programme, not just in Abuja, but also across four or five other states. We will also conduct advocacy among wealthy individuals and religious leaders, including imams and pastors. Poverty knows no religion, and if we get it right, everyone stands to benefit.

“Waqf is all-encompassing. It can address every aspect of human life, from providing water, electricity and education to building and maintaining mosques, churches and homes.”

Dr. Lamido, who delivered a lecture titled ‘Waqf: An Endless Bliss’, explained that waqf can be made for family members, the general public or both, depending on the intent of the benefactor.

“You can establish a public waqf to benefit everyone, or a private one for your family. A hybrid waqf can also be created to serve both groups.”

“Once a waqf is declared, it is no longer considered your property. It is not inheritable, nor can it be sold or mortgaged. The asset is permanently removed from personal ownership.”

“We need waqf initiatives for education, healthcare, youth development and job creation. We must establish thriving businesses, train youth and women in entrepreneurship, and return to agriculture as a fundamental source of livelihood. Waqf is one of the most effective instruments for reviving the agricultural sector.”

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf, urged young people to embrace entrepreneurship as a means of self-employment.

He also appealed to the wealthy to prioritise youth in their empowerment initiatives, stressing that such efforts would significantly reduce crime in society.