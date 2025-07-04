The sacred month of Muharram (II)

IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

In some sayings of the Prophet (peace be upon him), it has been clarified that fasting on Ashura is not obligatory but voluntary, especially after Allah (SWT) made the fasts of Ramadan obligatory. Sayyidah Ayesha (may Allah be pleased with her) said:

“When the Prophet (peace be upon him) came to Madinah, he fasted on the day of Ashura and directed the people to fast. But when the fasts of Ramadan were made obligatory, the obligation of fasting was confined to Ramadan, and the obligatory nature of the fast of Ashura was abandoned. One can fast on this day if he so wills, or can avoid fasting if he so wills.”

However, the Prophet (peace be upon him) continued to fast on the day of Ashura. Abdullah Ibn Mas’ud reported that the Prophet (peace be upon him) preferred the fast of Ashura over other voluntary fasts but preferred the fasts of Ramadan over those of Ashura (Bukhari and Muslim).

There are certain practices observed by some Muslims during the month of Muharram that are contrary to the Sunnah:

Some consider the 10th of Muharram as a day of celebration. This resembles the practice of the Jews. It is evident that the Prophet (peace be upon him) fasted on this day and intended to add another day of fasting to distinguish Muslims from the Jews. He never treated it as a festival, like the days of Eid.

Another misconception is that Muharram is an unlucky month due to the martyrdom of Husain (may Allah be pleased with him). As a result, some people avoid holding marriage ceremonies during this month. This belief is baseless and contradicts the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah.

Some associate the significance of Ashura solely with the martyrdom of Sayyidina Husain. While his martyrdom was indeed one of the most tragic events in Islamic history, Ashura’s sanctity was established during the Prophet’s lifetime, long before Husain’s birth. All Muslims should feel sorrow for this tragedy, just as they do for the martyrdom of other companions like Hamza, Umar and Uthman (may Allah be pleased with them), all of whom were martyred in the path of Allah.

However, Islam encourages prayers for the deceased, not annual mourning or public processions. The Prophet (peace be upon him) did not engage in such practices, nor did he instruct others to do so.

Another incorrect practice is holding mourning ceremonies in remembrance of Sayyidna Husain’s martyrdom. Although the incident of Karbala is indeed tragic, the Prophet (peace be upon him) prohibited mourning rituals and instructed Muslims to exercise patience, saying: “Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.” (Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.)

There are many authentic hadith on this subject. One of them states: “He is not from our group who slaps his cheeks, tears his clothes, and cries in the manner of the people of jahiliyyah.”

Making the most of Muharram

The sacred months provide an opportunity to seek Allah’s mercy and favor. Every good deed carries greater reward, and every sin carries greater weight. Here are some simple ways to benefit from the month of Muharram:

Fast on the ninth and 10th or the 10th and 11th of Muharram. Fasting expiates sins.

Recite the Qur’an and engage in dhikr. These acts help you experience the blessings of Muharram. Gatherings for the sake of Allah (SWT) are filled with barakah, and the angels join them.

Give regular sadaqah (charity). This marks the beginning of the Islamic new year and is a good time to establish habits such as regular giving.

Seek Allah’s forgiveness. Repent sincerely for past sins and make a firm intention to avoid repeating them.

The Prophet (peace be upon him) said to a man: “If you want to fast a month after Ramadan, then fast in Muharram, for it has a day in which Allah forgave an entire people, and He turns to others in repentance.” (Jami’ at-Tirmidhi)

Make dua. We don’t know what lies ahead in the coming year, so we should make special supplications at the beginning of Muharram, asking Allah to make the year blessed.

Engage in extra worship. As Muharram is known as “the month of Allah,” voluntary worship (especially Tahajjud), acts of kindness, and good character will be rewarded abundantly.

Preserve the sanctity of Muharram. Avoid sinful acts, arguments, harming others, or any form of conflict.

Set goals for the new year. Create challenges for personal and spiritual growth. For instance, start a daily task like memorising one ayah of the Qur’an for spiritual development.