Nasarawa CJ, NGO express concern over gap in Nigeria’s justice system reforms

The Chief Judge (CJ) of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Bashir-Aliyu, and a non-governmental organisation, Restorative Justice for Africa Initiative (REJA Initiative), have expressed concern over the gap in the reform of Nigeria’s justice system.

They made this known on Thursday in Ado, Karu Local Government Area of the state, during the launch of the “Restored Voices Shelter” built by REJA Initiative to provide temporary shelter for those released from incarceration.

Pleased with the efforts by REJA Initiative in ensuring post-incarceration care for the ex-correctional centre inmates, especially those who are unjustly detained, the Nasarawa State CJ assured of her partnership with the NGO in ensuring quick dispensation of justice in the state.

Represented by the state Secretary of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC), Mr Yahaya Shafa, she said, the system was plagued with recidivism, largely due to a lack of post-release care.

“During our decongestion exercises, we noticed recurring faces. It is clear that many leave detention and return because they have nowhere else to go.

“Some go in innocent, but come out hardened. We must break this cycle,” the CJ said and added that Nasarawa State was working towards setting up rehabilitation homes for children and vulnerable ex-detainees.

Earlier in her speech, the Executive Director of REJA Initiative, Mrs Oseriemen Grace Shobanke, called for greater efforts to reintegrate unjustly incarcerated persons back into society.

She said the initiative was borne out of the need to provide dignity and direction for people released from prison, many of whom have nowhere to go.

“We realised that, after facilitating the release of many unjustly detained persons, they are left stranded. Where do they go? As human beings, they deserve a return to dignity. That is why we established this shelter.

“It is not a permanent residence but a post-incarceration transition house to support reintegration. Many of them are still out there, with no place to turn,” she said.

Shobanke, who explained that the REJA Initiative began the idea in 2020, called on government agencies, development partners and individuals to support the efforts to close the reintegration gap in Nigeria’s justice system reforms.

Also speaking, Dr Oluwatoyin Badejogbin of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC), described the project as timely and impactful.

“We are deeply touched by this intervention. What happens to people after their release from prison has always been a concern for us.

“The justice system currently lacks a structured approach for reintegration. Without support, many return to crime or suffer social rejection,” he said.

Jacob Tsado of the Prison Fellowship of Nigeria in a goodwill message also highlighted ongoing efforts with various state governments to embed restorative justice practices in the court system as a means of reducing overcrowding in correctional facilities.

One of the features of the event was the launch of a Model Practice Direction on Restorative Justice for Nigerian Courts.

