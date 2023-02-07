By-Grace Egbo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state Governor David Umahi has declared his support for President Mohammedu Buhari on the new Naira note redesigning policy.

Umahi who acknowledged the huddles the country is going through said the President will in short time, address the whole situation Ashe meant well for the country.

Umahi disclosed this during the flag-off of the All Progressive Congress, APC, campaign rally at Ugbodo, Ebonyi local government on Tuesday.

He said, “Buhari has done so much for this country, he is a man with a clean heart, I want to appeal to our people, we will support the President over the New Naira redesign, he is approaching the implementation, in a few days we will be very glad about his decisions.

“We know it’s very scarce in Ebonyi, we know we can’t go to the bank to withdraw anything, and we know that ATM is so crowded, we have told Mr. President about it and Mr. President is already addressing it. He is a man that loves the people he hates making our people suffer to let the gladiators allow the good man to finish his work.

Umahi who maintained that the governorship position of the state is zone to Ebonyi North Zone said that position can not be achieved by fraudulent activities.

“Let me give him Odoh, APGA governorship candidate the last warning, being a gubernatorial candidate is not a license to commit a crime or destabilize the state, if he continues he will meet the laws of the land.

As for the so-called Anychuks he is just running against the time, he is my cousin his place to my place is just about 5 kilometers. The governorship of Ebonyi state is by rotation, I am finishing in two months the next is zoned to the North and it is going to Izzi.

“I want the world to ask them to concentrate on their rallies, and let everyone contesting know that the election is not 419, if any of us succeed in 419 you can not succeed in the election doing 419.





“Let me also warn the so-called Human Rights, one of them spoke to me and accepted that he has an interest in one of the Presidential candidates and they are watching. Human Rights should warn the person, they have taken a stand with PDP in the state, let us warn them that the matter they are raising is already in court.

“No one should be stopped from having a rally, from the security report I learned the opposition has recruited and branded them ESN and IPOB in all the local government to attack APC supporters and as of today no APC person has been arrested for tearing posters, and billboards, they have torn a lot of our posters and billboards some of them are already in court, they will go to the stadium, they deface the stadium, they destroy our posters and our infrastructures we have kept quite as the father of the state”.