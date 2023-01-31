PDP, APC fight over Buhari’s visit to Kano

He was attacked —PDP Security agencies must investigate PDP spokesman —APC

By Leon Usigbe and Taiwo Amodu | Abuja
Peretei disclosed that the plans were hatched during a meeting attended by the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, the state APC Chairman, Ade Adetimehin and other APC leaders, where the arrangement was concluded on how to rig the election across the 18 local government areas in the state. Peretei however,  warned that Ondo State is watching and would not accept any manipulation of the election, calling on the people to be wary of these anti-democratic and unscrupulous elements. "The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter has uncovered a grand plan by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the 2023 general elections. "Against the background of unfulfilled promises made to Nigerians in 2015 and 2019, the leadership of the APC has perfected a plot to compromise the electoral process by recruiting fake Youth Corps Members to serve as Presiding Officers during the general elections. "The plot was hatched in a meeting attended by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, APC State Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin and other leaders in Abuja, where marching order was given to them to quickly identify five leaders in each of the 18 Local Government Areas of the State to coordinate this evil plot. "If the 2023 elections were to be about dividends of democracy delivered to the people, the APC knows, it does not stand any chance of winning. "Their recent outing in Osun State Gubernatorial Election has also opened their eyes to the reality that, not even the bullion vans can save them from imminent failure, hence the ploy to resort to any available tricks in the books. "For example, in Ondo State, where civil servants have become the butt of every joke, especially teachers whose promotion letters were withheld for not presenting Masters in Education degrees or forced to attend Public Service Training Institute, Ilara-Mokin for a whooping N130,000.00 per person must not be allowed to freely exercise their franchise by voting their preferred candidates. In a free and fair election, the civil servants will certainly revenge their humiliation and frustration over the years. "Our party calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission, not to allow itself to be used in this unpatriotic act. "If President Muhammad Buhari failed tragically to provide security, and also failed to sustain the prosperous economy he inherited, the least expectation from him is to deliver free, fair and credible elections in 2023. "He should not allow, desperate politicians in his party destroy whatever is remaining of his battered image. "Our party urges Nigerians desirous of rescuing and rebuilding our dear country to be vigilant at all times, especially during the elections, as choices open to them is either to allow the incompetent APC government to continue in power or stop the present drift at all costs." However, the APC in its swift reaction said the PDP was only crying foul where there is none, describing the allegations as irrational and baseless, noting that the opposition party in the state is feeling jittery and afraid of defeat in the election. Speaking through its Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaye, the APC said the party "wishes to sympathize with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over its impending miserable results during the general elections in 2023. "The woes of the PDP would be compounded by both its self-inflicted internal wranglings and poor preparations for the national exercise. "While the APC has since commenced preparations at resolving issues that arose from  its primaries, and moving, with all seriousness, to mobilize its members ahead of proper campaigns, the PDP is sulking, and plotting how to blackmail the ruling party for its unavailable poor outing" Kalejaye said "The APC-led government in Ondo State would remain focused on its responsibilities to the people. Good governance is the crux of our decisions. The State is too enlightened to fall for propaganda. "It is unbelievable that the PDP would take it upon itself to hold vigil for civil servants that have collected their promotion letters, and praying ceaselessly for Mr Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, for the gesture. "For the first time in the history of the Sunshine State, primary school teachers are promoted to Grade Level 16. There existed a recent government in the State who never believed in promotion of workers. "The APC would bank on the support and understanding of the people to secure landslide victory once more, come 2023. We appeal to the opposition party to perish the thoughts of rigging during the elections. THE leading political parties in Nigeria, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), traded blames, on Monday over the attack on the convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano.

The president was in the state to inaugurate projects but he was not given a rousing welcome, as the residents used to do, as they shunned his visit.

The president, it was gathered, boarded helicopter straight from the airport to the Inland Dry Port, venue of the inauguration of one of the projects and paid homage to the emir.

Unconfirmed sources hinted that at Hototo Quarters, some angry residents bar- ricaded the road leading to one of the project sites and attacked some vehicles in the convoy of the president.

The situation was, how- ever, later brought under control after the police dispersed the crowd, who were burning tyres with teargas.

The president was not in the convoy when it was at- tacked.
A video also showed some residents throwing stones at the helicopter, which the president boarded to the inauguration site.

Reacting, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, claimed that the president was attacked by miscreants, which it alleged were sponsored by some aggrieved politicians.

But, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council differed, asking the security agents to arrest Ologunagba.

The APC PCC said the statement attributed to the PDP spokesman was part of “the plot by PDP to orchestrate and execute many evil plans to defame, ridicule and delegitimise President Buhari and the presidential candidate, Senator Bola Tinubu.”

According to a statement issued, on Monday, by Ologunagba, the PDP said “this organised attack on the person of the president is outright treasonable and a sacrilegious assault on our national sovereignty, which must be condemned by all.”


The main opposition party said it was alarmed that the attack was part of the alleged plot to undermine the presidency, cause confusion, trigger violence in the country, disrupt the conduct of the 2023 general election and derail the democracy.

The PDP urged Nigerians to note how Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State attempted to abridge President Buhari’s movement as he even tried to stop him from visiting the state.

The party added: “More disquieting is the fact that the APC presidential campaign sought to humiliate and harm President Buhari while performing his official duties in Kano.

“It should also be noted that the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been displaying open aver- sion and making inciting statements against President Buhari since his declaration, in line with democratic best practices all over the world, that Nigerians should freely vote for any candidate and party of their choice in the 2023 general election.

“The apparent frustration of Tinubu to resort to encourage or condone violence is fuelled by his entitlement mentality, that it is his turn to be president, despite his numerous ineligibility and disability baggage.

“Nigerians are reminded about Tinubu’s infamous statement in London, where he declared to his supporters that ‘political power is not go-ing to be served in a restaurant, it is not served a la carte. It is what we are doing; It is being determined; you do it at all cost; fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run with it.’

“Only recently, Tinubu further incited his followers against President Buhari at the presidential rally in Abeo- kuta, Ogun State, where he accused the president of attempting to subvert the electoral process.”

The PDP counseled Tinubu to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians were determined to have a free, fair and credible election and that “they are unwavering in their choice of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the next president of our country.”

Countering the allegation, Director, Media and Publicity, APC PCC, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement last night, dis- missed it as a contrived, imaginary attack.

While appealing to Nigerians to ignore what he de-scribed as “fake news from a party that has lost touch with reality,” Onanuga said “Nigerians of goodwill would have seen by now that we didn’t raise false alarm in our statement issued on Sunday, January 29, 2023, where we detailed the evil machinations of PDP and their hirelings.

“Only the evil mind of PDP could conceive an attack on a president of Nigeria. It is not impossible that PDP, through its paid agents, would organise miscreants to stage manage an attack but we are sure the security agencies are capable of foil- ing any planned attack on the president and anyone who is caught in such unholy plot, now or in the future, will have himself or herself to blame.”

It called on the security agencies, especially the po- lice and Department of State Security (DSS), to immediate- ly arrest PDP spokesman for interrogation over the sup- posed attack.

