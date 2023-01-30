Ojuelegba tragedy: Sanwo-Olu orders speed trial of truck owner, driver

…directed that the Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) should meet urgently to find a lasting solution to the menace of falling trucks,

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed the police to speed up their investigation of the container accident, which occurred on Sunday at Ojuelegba area of the state, killing nine people, saying that the driver of the truck and the owner, who were currently in police custody, must be prosecuted.

Besides, the governor, after receiving an interim report on the incident, also directed that the Ministry of Transportation and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) should meet urgently to find a lasting solution to the menace of falling trucks, adding that all the laws governing the operations of trucks and related vehicles must be enforced with more vigour and diligence.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while giving the directives on Monday, in a release made available to newsmen by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, commiserated with the families who lost their loved ones in the sad incident at Ojuelegba, and prayed God “to console them and grant them the strength to go through this difficult time.”

The governor described the sad incident as one too many, saying “it shows the irresponsibility of owners and drivers of such articulated vehicles who under the law should care for other road users,” even as he recalled that the driver by name, Sodiq Okanlawon and owner of the container, Wasiu Lekan, which killed three people on the 26th July 2020 on Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, Ilasamaja was prosecuted and convicted on the 28th February 2022 and sentenced to life imprisonment by Hon. Justice Okikiolu Ighile.

“The Lagos State Government has zero tolerance for large containers that fall off trucks and injure or kill citizens, who are going about their lawful businesses. The driver (Sodiq Okanlawon) and the owner (Wasiu Lekan) of a container which killed three (3) people on the 26th of July, 2020 on Oshodi/Apapa Expressway, Ilasamaja were prosecuted and convicted on the 28th February, 2022 and sentenced to life imprisonment by Hon. Justice Okikiolu Ighile.

“The State Government will, in a similar manner, ensure that the driver and the owner of the truck involved in the January 29th incident are put on trial for the needless death of our dear citizens.

“This, we hope, will send a strong message to all those who have no regard for other people’s lives that Lagos will not condone their recklessness.

“They must be stopped, with the strong backing of our laws, because their actions offend our avowed commitment to safety and decency,” the statement said.