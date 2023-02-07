Grace Egbo

Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese, Rev. Peter Chukwu has accused desperate politicians of masterminding the increasing violence in different parts of the state, in their bid to govern by force.

The Bishop disclosed this in a homily at St. Theresa Cathedral, Abakaliki, where he condemned the violence in some parts of the state which has consumed lives.

He then urged the people to reject such politicians at the polls or be ready to face the consequences.

Chukwu also urged the people to pray for peaceful elections in the state and the country and averred that the general election will not be won by money and violence.

“Let us pray for a peaceful election. There is no peaceful campaign in Ebonyi State, there is much violence in Ebonyi. There is violence in Ebonyi; people were killed in Edda, Afikpo South local government area, and people were killed in Isu, Onicha local government area. A governorship candidate went to Izzi’s local government area for the campaign and his jeep windscreen was shattered with bullets.

“In Okpoto, Ishielu local government area of the state, the driver of the governorship candidate was killed while returning from the campaign when he was attacked. Many who were in his convoy were wounded. The bullet pierced the candidate’s door but couldn’t pass the opposite side otherwise, he would have been killed. The governorship candidate is in shock now and it is one group that is doing all these things, people who want power by all means.

“So, if people of the state want someone that will be harassing them with guns, it is left for you. If you condemn what is happening, they will come after you in the night and eliminate you. If it is this type of government that you want, go and institute it both in Ebonyi and Nigeria, it is left for you people. Go and institute such a government if you like it, all of us will be in danger.

“This year’s elections will not be won by money, anyone sharing money to get votes will be disappointed. A violent person; killing people and destroying property will be disappointed. A criminal person or an occultic person will be disappointed because power belongs to God. You will see what will happen in Nigeria, you will see what will happen in Ebonyi State”.