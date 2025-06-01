UK APC plans pro-Tinubu rally

The circle of support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his administration has extended beyond Nigeria, resonating strongly among Nigerians in the diaspora.

This was contained in a memo dated May 25 and signed by Chief Momoh Y. Obaro and Tunde Doherty, secretary and chairman of the group, respectively.

Obaro, a data scientist, seasoned politician, and former Kogi State governorship hopeful, while presenting the letter, also reiterated a vote of confidence in the APC National Executive Committee.

The United Kingdom chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has added its voice in endorsing the president for a second term. The group also announced plans to hold a mega rally in celebration of the president.

Coinciding with the second anniversary of his first term, the endorsement was made during a meeting of the group in London.

Addressed to the President through the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the endorsement letter was delivered to the APC Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, during his recent visit to the UK. The group also used the occasion to express support for the Secretary’s governorship ambition in Osun State.

Captioned “Vote of Confidence and Endorsement for a Second Term in Office,” the letter reads in part:

“We write on behalf of the All Progressives Congress United Kingdom Chapter to express our resolute vote of confidence in your visionary leadership and to officially endorse Your Excellency for a second term as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“At the general meeting of the APC UK Chapter, we unanimously agreed on this decision after reviewing your administration’s accomplishments and the hope it inspires in Nigerians both at home and abroad. This decision will be formally ratified by all diasporans in the UK during a major event later this year. We would be thrilled to have you and the party’s Executive Committee join us at the mega rally. We will send you the details of the rally soon.

“Your bold reforms, unwavering commitment to national development, and sustained diplomatic engagement have significantly repositioned Nigeria on the global stage. Under your leadership, Nigeria has made strides in infrastructure, economic stabilization, security reforms, and youth empowerment.

“The APC UK Chapter, representing thousands of patriotic Nigerians in the diaspora, stands firmly behind your Renewed Hope Agenda and is confident in your capacity to lead Nigeria toward a brighter and more prosperous future.”

