Tinubu’s govt lauded for promoting scientific innovations

The Southern Youth Development Forum (SYDF) has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its massive investments in science, technology, and innovation.

The group also commended the pivotal role of the Minister of Science and Technology in the development and promotion of scientific and technological innovations in the country.

Convener of the group, Pastor Bassey James, also applauded the Hon. Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, for his continued drive towards building bridges between Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem and global centres of excellence.

Speaking at a forum in Lagos, James said that the Minister aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for sustainable economic growth and innovation-driven prosperity which has greatly transformed the country’s innovation ecosystem.

He said, “I commend the Minister of Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji for his achievements, vision, and mission to secure and scientifically power Nigeria’s future, create jobs, and expand the frontiers of local technology development.

Since he assumed office, Science and Technology has introduced lots of innovations that are aimed at empowering and creating opportunities for the youth. The minister has been able to re-jig the ministry to the admiration of all the stakeholders. He has facilitated many federal projects and opportunities for Nigerians.”

