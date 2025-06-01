Zamfara govt inaugurates 30-member committee on maternal mortality

Zamfara State Government has inaugurated about 30-member taskforce committee on Maternal and Newborn Mortality Reduction Innovation Initiative (MAMII) in the state.

Inaugurating the committee,the state commissioner of health Dr Nafisa Mohammed Maradun represented by permanent secretary Malam Bashir Surajo Gusau urged the newly inaugurated committee members to work towards the reduction of maternal and newborn Mortality in the state.

“This committee is inaugurated with aim to address barriers and to have lasting solutions on the causes of maternal and newborn Mortality in the state “.

The Participants of Zamfara state workshop on Maternal and newborn Mortality reduction, Innovation, and Initiative (MAMII) project observed that the communities that lacked intervention, poverty, and cultural beliefs were part of responsible for maternal and newborn Mortality in the state.

The Sector Wide Approach SWAP desk officer Zamfara State Ministry of Health Dr Sani Abdullahi Wanzamai disclosed that participants have brain storm during a 5-day workshop on ways to reduce maternal and newborn Mortality in the state.

According to him, UNICEF was selected to take the lead of partners for the intervention to support in reducing the challenges of maternal Mortality rate in the state.

In their remarks, both the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) and Nigeria Association of Nurses and Midwifery (NANM) Zamfara state has assured of giving more support and assistance to any programs that would assist in the reduction of Maternal Mortality in the state.

“Our stand is to ensure the well being of citizens at any time in the state”.

Also, the national coordinating office of SWAP federal Ministry of Health Dr Mustafa Umar Sadiq represented by Omoruyi Iyahen revealed that SWAP is committed and they shared a vision to save the lives of mothers and newborns across the country.

