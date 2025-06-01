Police parade 10 suspected kidnappers in Kwara

Ten suspected kidnappers have been paraded by the Kwara State Police Command in cases of conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aiding and abetting kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms, and culpable homicide.

Speaking with journalists during the parade of the suspects alongside other suspected criminals in Ilorin, the State Police Commissioner, Adekimi Ojo, said exhibits such as one AK-47 rifle, five live ammunition, one locally made pistol, three locally made dynamite explosives, one black paramilitary-style operational jacket, among other dangerous items.

The police boss identified one Yakubu Garba, among the suspects, as a notorious kidnap kingpin and long-standing fugitive on the Police watchlist in the Ajase-Ipo axis of the state.

He said that the notorious kidnap suspect was arrested on May 7, 2025 at about 2:00pm when the command received credible and actionable intelligence indicating the presence of one Yakubu Garba in the Ajase-Ipo axis.

“In a swift and coordinated response, the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) of the Criminal Investigation Department closed in on the suspect’s location and effected his arrest without incident.

“A search conducted at the point of arrest led to the recovery of one AK-47 assault rifle and five rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition — indicative of his readiness for violent engagement and confirming his continued involvement in organized kidnapping and armed criminality.

“Preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspect had been actively coordinating a network of armed abductors across multiple locations within and beyond the state.

“The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing clampdown on criminal syndicates threatening public safety and internal security.

“The suspect has been arraigned in court, and the matter is currently undergoing judicial proceedings, while further investigations continue to dismantle his wider network”.

The police boss also said that the Vigilante Commander attached to the Kaiama Sector intercepted a group of suspicious individuals, “whose movements and behaviour raised immediate operational concern”, while conducting a routine surveillance patrol alongside his operatives, on April 23, 2025, at approximately 1:00pm.

“Upon tactical engagement and subsequent search, the operatives recovered one locally fabricated pistol, three (3) improvised dynamite explosive devices, and a black paramilitary-style operational jacket.

“Given the gravity and sensitive nature of the recovered exhibits — especially the explosives — the case was escalated and formally transferred to the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abuja, for comprehensive forensic analysis, threat assessment, and in-depth investigation into possible links with wider terror or kidnapping cells operating across the region.

“The suspects are currently in custody and assisting with ongoing investigations”.

Also, on May 16, 2025, at approximately 6:00pm, the Divisional Police Headquarters Oreke received actionable intelligence from a credible source indicating that a group of armed assailants had launched a violent attack on the farmland of one Alhaji Kazeem.

“During the assault, the victim was fatally shot, and two of his sons were forcefully abducted and taken to an undisclosed location by the attackers.

Upon receipt of the distress information, the Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) of the Command promptly activated a coordinated response, mobilizing tactical operatives in conjunction with local vigilante personnel. A well-planned combing operation was executed, leveraging community intelligence and terrain familiarity, which led to the successful apprehension of five male suspects directly linked to the heinous act.

Preliminary investigation revealed indications of a well-orchestrated kidnapping for ransom syndicate.

Interrogation of the suspects is ongoing, while efforts have been intensified to secure the safe rescue of the abducted victims and to apprehend any additional fleeing conspirators.

The case remains under active investigation, and further developments will be communicated in due course.

