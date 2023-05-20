Gunmen have killed two persons believed to be police officers attached to the Ughelli Area Command in Delta.

The third person also in police uniform is in critical condition at Ekredjebor community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state where the incident occurred.

Amid sketchy details, the suspected cops reportedly had a gun duel with suspected armed robbers at Okoruwe Street by Winners junction, Ekredjebor- community on Friday night.

The three cops were recognised as Ujeyah Matthew, Sgt. Ijebu and the third whose identity could not be ascertained.

A source from the area, who raised alarm after stumbling on the corpses, said there were deafening gunshots Friday night.

“Heavy gunshots along Ekredjebor road, Ughelli, by Okoruwe Street (Winners) junction.

“Two men, suspected to be policemen, could be seen lying lifeless on the road, just by the speed breaker,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bright Edafe, has yet to respond to the incident after he was reached on Saturday.

