Two confirmed dead as illegal mining site collapses in Kogi

Two persons have been confirmed dead following the collapse of an illegal mining site on Saturday in Ika-Ogboyaga in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The incident occured at about 4 pm at Ika Ogboyaga of Ankpa Local Government killing two young men involved in local mining.

In a statement signed by DCC. NKOM Samson Katung, Head of Solid Minerals, for

Comdt Oyinloye JK of the NSCDC, Kogi State Command who confirmed the incident said the corpse have been dug out and buried according to Islamic rites.

The NSCDC said an investigation is on to ascertain the owner of the site, adding that he has directed the Divisional Official of NSCDC to liaise with the traditional ruler not to allow further illegal activities in that community for now until the investigation is completed.

The names of the deceased were given as Amodu and Attah.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Government through the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural resources has directed the total stoppage of illegal mining in the state.

According to the statement signed by the Kogi State Commissioner For Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Engr. Bashiru Gegu, the ministry said all legal operators should henceforth register with the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural resources to enhance peace and criminal-free sites.

The statement the government is worried about the activities of some unknown operators in mining sites, however, advising them to register with the Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural resources so as to ascertain the genuine Miners.

The Statement said failure to adhere to the directive, the State Government will close down the erring mining operators and sites.