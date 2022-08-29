Atiku in Kano, to receive Shekarau, other defectors into PDP today

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday arrived at the Aminu Kano International Airport after some days in London.

Atiku’s arrival in the state is in anticipation of the formal defection of Kano Central senator and former governor of the state, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, and his supporters to the PDP from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) today.

Among those at the airport to receive Atiku were former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido; former foreign Affairs Minister, Aminu Wali.

