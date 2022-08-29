63 days after abduction, Kaduna DPO still in captivity 

Sixty-three days after, the abducted senior police officer, Chief Superintendent of Police with the Kaduna State Police Command, Muhammad Gyadi Gyadi, is yet to be released.

Gyadi Gyadi who was abducted on June 27 by bandits somewhere around Buruku village along Birnin Gwari highway on his way to assume duty as the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

A source revealed that the DPO was transferred to Birnin Gwari from Kubau Local Government Area of Kaduna State and was looking forward to reporting to duty when the sad incident happened.

However, it was learnt that his predicament worsen after his abductors initially demanded a whooping sum of N200 million as ransom.

It was further gathered that after a series of negotiations, the abductors finally settled for N20 million.

According to the source, “Some of us came together to rally round for the amount because he is from a poor family, and the family members largely depend on him.

“As we speak, we were only able to raise N5.6 million; N5 million was raised through contributions from colleagues here, and we got N600,000 from Pambegua, his last duty post.

“We know the government has a policy of not paying for ransom, but I think this is an exceptional case because everyone knows Oga Gyadi-Gyadi to be very committed to his job.

He added that “abandoning him at this crucial point, is sending a very bad signal to some of us in service,”

At the time of filing this report, the Kaduna Police Command or the state government are yet to react to the development.

