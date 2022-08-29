Court dismisses FG’s suit seeking to extradite Abba Kyari to USA

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by the Federal Government seeking to extradite the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari to the United States of America (USA).

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held in the judgment that the extradition request filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) on behalf of the Federal Government lacked merit and was liable to be dismissed by the court.

The Federal Government filed the extradition charges against Kyari to pave way for his extradition to the United States of America (USA) to answer fraud allegations in relation to his alleged link with the suspected international fraudster, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

Justice Ekwo however, held that the Federal Government has no basis to file the extradition request having put Abba Kyari on trial in Nigeria in relation to the allegations against him in America

The Judge specifically held that the Federal Government’s request for extradition was “strange, incompetent and bereft of merit.

“Malami, being the Chief Law Officer of the country, ought to be aware that the Extradition Act, forbids the surrendering of a defendant that is already facing trial before a competent court in the country”, Justice Ekwo held and wondered why the AGF approached the court with the extradition application when he was equally the one that issued fiat to the National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA) to prosecute DCP Kyari on drug-related charges.

“The AGF could not say that he was not aware of the pending proceeding against the defendant which was entered against him by the NDLEA”, Justice Ekwo held and added that the law was clear that Kyari, having been put on trial before a court of competent jurisdiction in the country, “shall not be surrendered until such case has been discharged either by his conviction or acquittal”.

Consequently, the court held that the extradition request was incompetent and deserved to be dismissed.

Justice Ekwo had on June 3, reserved the matter for judgment, after he heard from the Federal Government’s lawyer, Mr Pius Akutah, and that of Kyari, Mr Nureni Jimoh (SAN).

While the Federal Government maintained that it had met all conditions precedent for the suspended DCP to be extradited to the USA to answer to a criminal charge that is pending against him, on the other hand, Kyari, challenged the legal competence of the extradition request against him.

Kyari, who is being remanded in prison custody for drug-related charges, had told the court that contrary to the allegation against him, he had some months before Hushpuppi was arrested, sent a letter to both the AGF and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), notifying them that he had opened a channel of communication with the suspected internet fraudster, in furtherance of an ongoing investigation.

Kyari is wanted in the U.S. to stand trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft.

A grand jury had on April 29, 2021, filed an indictment against him with the approval of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, after which a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hushpuppi had earlier pleaded guilty to the alleged $1.1million fraud charge against him, even as the US Attorney’s Office for Central District of California, Los Angeles, revealed that he will be sentenced on September 21.