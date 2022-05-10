Two arrested over robbery attack on motorcyclist

Two suspected members of a three-man robbery gang that attacked a commercial motorcyclist with a wheel spanner have been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The arrested suspects were identified as 25-year-old Ayo Taiwo and 21-year-old Jude Prince Ovat while Daniel Chibuike escaped.

This was contained in a press statement signed on Tuesday by the image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin and made available to the Nigerian Tribune.

The police image maker said: “The operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on May 8, 2022, arrested two motorcycle robbers and recovered a motorcycle in Park View Estate, Ikoyi.

“The suspects, Ayo Taiwo ‘m’ aged 25, Jude Prince Ovat, ‘m’ aged 21 and Daniel Chibuike, ‘m’ who is still at large, were arrested at about 2300hrs after they dispossessed a motorcycle rider of his motorcycle.”

According to the police “preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects, Prince Ovat and Chibuike Daniel boarded the motorcycle from Obalande to Parkview Estate, Ikoyi where Ayo Taiwo was waiting for them.”





“On arriving at the destination, Chibuike Daniel hit the rider on the head with a wheel spanner and dispossessed him of his motorcycle,” the police also said.

The police also explained that “people around the area who witnessed the rather quick incident raised the alarm which drew the attention of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) officers on patrol in the area.

“The suspects who confessed to having stolen several motorcycles in a similar manner disclosed that they sold each stolen motorcycle for one hundred and fifty thousand Naira (N150,000).”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to transfer the suspects and exhibit to the CP’s Special Squad for further investigation that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing gang member, their possible criminal receiver(s); and eventual prosecution.