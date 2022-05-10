Apple discontinues production of iPod

Apple has announced that it is discontinuing the production of the famous iPod. In a notice it put up on its website, the makers of Macbook, iPod, iPhone and iPad, said that iPod touch will only be available while supplies last. iPod touch is the latest version of the original iPod.

The original iPod, introduced on October 23, 2001, was the first MP3 player to pack 1,000 songs with 10-hour battery life.

According to Apple, “Since its introduction over 20 years ago, iPod has captivated users all over the world who love the ability to take their music with them on the go.

“Today, the experience of taking one’s music library out into the world has been integrated across Apple’s product line — from iPhone and Apple Watch to iPad and Mac — along with access to more than 90 million songs and over 30,000 playlists available via Apple Music.”

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said, “Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared.

“Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.”





Following the introduction of the iPod, came the iPod mini, introduced on February 20, 2004. It brought everything users loved about iPod into a smaller design.

Next was iPod nano (2nd generation), introduced on September 25, 2006 with up to 24 hours of battery life, and put up to 2,000 songs.

It was then followed by the iPod touch, first introduced on September 5, 2007. It brought the revolutionary Multi-Touch interface that made iPhone a hit to iPod.

iPod nano (7th generation), introduced on September 12, 2012, was the thinnest iPod to date.

iPod shuffle (4th generation), introduced on July 15, 2015, offered up to 15 hours of battery life and 2GB of storage.

iPod touch (7th generation), introduced on May 28, 2019, featured 256GB of storage. Its production has now been discontinued.