Tunde Thomas was my neighbor

IN death, Citizen Tunde Thomas became larger than life. He lived two streets away from mine, precisely at 5a, Olumide Ige Street, Magodo. He was supposed to be my neighbour, but we never met. Maybe, if I had been a regular at MRA meetings, since we both belonged to the same Foreshore Zone, we would probably have “jammed” before his death, close to Xmas. My wife and I were having our Jack and Rose Titanic moment (without the iceberg), when she noticed the dude in obituary, splashed all over his gate. She had seen people gather there days before and we both did the “heeya” sighs to sympathise with someone obviously gone in his prime. We never knew his story was just unfolding. When he became internet “sensation” due to the alleged roles played by his ex-wife, Moyosore and her former boss, Adam Nuru, MD of FCMB, I had to return to the now-deserted house to re-check the still-intact obituary to confirm it was my neighbour’s story, literally, incinerating Twitter.

FCMB had spoken loud and clear, and the probe promised by Diran Olojo, its spokesperson, to determine if Nuru’s dalliance with Moyo would prevent him from returning to his job, should not drag. Despite being reprehensible in all ramifications, office romance is 100-a-gist and before you say that is why I didn’t allow my wife to work, stories abound of billionaires’ wives ending up with children whose biological fathers were drivers, gardeners, security men and even baba gate. Devil is always after idle hands to send on errands. Maybe if Eve was not a full housewife. Just maybe.

The initial story from Tunde’s end was Moyo allegedly having their two children for Nuru, while still legally married to Tunde. Though her family had disproved the claim, and insinuated that “something else” caused Tunde the fatal heart-attack, the make-paternity-test-compulsory campaign, which started, when the news of his death broke, had not abated. Moyo’s alleged unconscionable infidelity gave menfolk a whoop, howling “fear women” in the course of advancing the debate in support of DNA for all children, without the knowledge of their mothers. By the time another heart-wrenching story of paternity infidelity kept away from the husband for 33 years, mixed with the FCMB saga, daughters of Eve, were done and roasted. At the last count, a crowd-funded Trust Fund to support men who doubt paternity of their children, but too poor to raise the N100k for the test was already in place. A DNA centre in Warri with a billboard screaming, “you doubt say you be the papa?” is also drawing huge Twitter interest.

I worry the on-going DNA campaign is going to cause homes sorrow. No, ain’t in support of wives renaming husbands, cuckolds. Even the Word of God is very clear about infidelity. Jesus said in Matthew 5:32 “whoever divorces his wife, except on the ground of unfaithfulness, causes her to commit adultery.” Though God says He hates divorce, He allows putting away on the ground of established immorality if the husband found it too hard to forgive like our Father in heaven. Guess procreation purity is major focus here.

If Moyo truly confessed having the children for Nuru only after the divorce, her kind should be feared. Researches by Condom-maker, Durex and AE claimed years back that Nigerian women were world worst cheaters in marriage. But it isn’t a gender thing. Instead of saying “fear women,” it is better to say fear anyone without Spirit of God because without His Spirit, you can’t fear Him. Without God in the life of a man or woman through Christ, since the soul can’t be empty, it is the force of darkness that would rule there and if there isn’t heavenly empowerment to live above temptations, anyone can do anything.

Without doubt, women can be very subtle. Maybe that is why it was easier for serpent to connect with Eve in the Garden of Eden than seeking Adam out for its project. Genesis 3:1 says serpent was more subtle and crafty than any living creature of the field which the Lord God had made. It’s definitely easier for two of same to click. The way men were lining behind the compulsory DNA campaign despite the cost suggests an average husband is no match for a woman who wants to play the “away” game. Adam was much older than Eve, had been around the forbidden fruit much longer and was even the one who received direct warning from God, but he ate it from the palm of the woman.

But secret DNA tests, isn’t the answer to infidelity in marriage, though those with serious doubts about the paternity of their children could opt for it. Mutual trust isn’t also a kind of magic wand commentators are holding it to be. Love too is never enough in marriage. As a man of God said, there are stress tests in relationships that can make love easily fail the integrity question. Wisdom is the principal thing. The Word of God says it is crucial to all other gettings. Since, Jesus is the Wisdom of God, it means when divine wisdom comes upon you, Jesus becomes your Counsellor. He opens your inner eyes and understanding to what you should know about you and around you. Since He is Light, He alone can help you search dark paths of life. Many men are not better than Bartimeus. Eyes just wide open, seeing nothing. There are situations in life that can explain “mutual trust” away. Those “darling, I did it for you” moments. For a jobless man whose wife had gone into an extramarital affair to feed the children, isn’t that some putrid fart right inside the masquerade regalia?

For a custom like ours where married women are held to the strictest of marital purity while men enjoy the exact opposite, the campaign for massive DNA test like polio mass immunization is an invitation to open chaos, with imminent spike in divorce. Thoughts should centre on the children in the middle of all these. After all, nobody is a bastard. We were all fathered by a certain man at a point. Truth be told, the matter is what Yoruba will describe as “o so s’ini lenu,” (intricately complex). The greatest danger in the campaign is a wife testing “negative” (children are husband’s), then out of anger of husband not trusting her, deciding to go “positive.” It is a circus that serves no one. My penny.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…