Troops kill three terrorists in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Fansan Yamma have killed three suspected terrorists during a gun battle in Kaduna and recovered 41 livestock allegedly abandoned by cattle rustlers in Sokoto.

The troops also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine, three rounds of ammunition and a motorcycle during the separate operations conducted on October 29 and 30.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Operation Fansan Yamma, Captain Tamuno Sinivie, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the troops of Sector 1 came under attack by armed terrorists while conducting a fighting patrol along the Shadow–Old Kuyello Road in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on October 29.

According to him, the troops responded with superior firepower, repelled the attack and pursued the fleeing terrorists, leading to the killing of three of them.

“Subsequent pursuit and exploitation of the area led to the neutralisation of three terrorists and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, three rounds of ammunition and one motorcycle,” Sinivie said.

He noted that no casualties were recorded among the troops during the encounter.

In a related development, the spokesman said troops recovered 28 cows and 13 sheep during a routine patrol in Shanono town, Shanono Local Government Area of Sokoto State, on October 30.

He explained that the animals were allegedly abandoned by suspected cattle rustlers who fled upon sighting the advancing troops.

“On sighting the advancing patrol, the suspected criminals abandoned the animals and fled the area,” he stated.

Sinivie said arrangements were ongoing to hand over the recovered livestock to the appropriate authorities.

He reaffirmed the task force’s determination to sustain its offensive against terrorists and other criminal elements across the North-West.

He also urged residents to provide security agencies with timely and credible information to support ongoing military operations and restore lasting peace in the region.