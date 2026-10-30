Wike commissions Dunamis-built pedestrian bridge in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has commended the Dunamis International Gospel Centre for constructing a pedestrian bridge in Abuja, describing the project as an example of responsible leadership and the contribution religious institutions can make to public infrastructure.

Wike said leadership, whether in government, religious organisations, private institutions or families, must be demonstrated through tangible contributions that improve people’s lives, rather than mere declarations of good intentions.

The Minister stated this on Friday during the commissioning of the pedestrian bridge constructed by Dunamis International Gospel Centre as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Federal Capital Territory.

He said he attended the commissioning because he considered the church’s intervention an opportunity to recognise an organisation that had translated its religious teachings into practical service to society.

Commending the Senior Pastor of Dunamis, Dr Paul Enenche, and his wife, Dr Becky Enenche, for their leadership, Wike said the church had demonstrated that religious organisations could contribute meaningfully to addressing societal needs beyond preaching.

“Watching the documentary and seeing what you have done, touching lives, not only with your soul, but talking about the welfare of other people, that is leadership,” he said.

The Minister noted that such interventions required sacrifices, particularly when religious organisations had other competing financial obligations, adding that choosing to invest resources in projects that benefit the wider community reflected a commitment to public good.

According to him, the church’s decision to undertake the project demonstrated that leadership was about making difficult choices and deploying available resources to meet the needs of others.

Wike also recalled the church’s previous engagements with the FCT Administration, explaining that an application submitted in 2018 was eventually brought to his attention when the church renewed its request in February 2026.

He said the approval was granted within a short period, which he described as evidence of the administration’s willingness to support initiatives that advance public welfare.

The Minister urged individuals and organisations to acknowledge government efforts where progress had been made while also offering constructive criticism where improvements were necessary.

He said good governance should be assessed by what leaders had delivered to the people rather than by political rhetoric or public relations.

Wike further stressed that public office holders must be prepared to demonstrate their achievements, noting that leadership comes with the responsibility to account for the opportunities entrusted to them.

He argued that elected representatives must be able to point to concrete contributions made during their time in office rather than rely on claims of having represented their people.

According to him, future generations would remember leaders based on their actions and the impact of their decisions on society, not by what they promised.

Wike also called for courage and consistency in leadership, saying those entrusted with responsibility must sometimes take difficult decisions, even when such decisions attract criticism.

He cautioned Nigerians against relying solely on social media narratives when assessing public office holders, urging them to examine the capacity, performance and actual contributions of individuals.

The Minister said public discussions about governance should be guided by facts and verifiable achievements rather than unsubstantiated claims circulating online.

He also assured the church of the FCT Administration’s willingness to support initiatives that promote public safety and community development, while indicating that the government would consider a 50 per cent contribution towards an associated project.

Wike encouraged other religious institutions, corporate organisations and individuals to emulate Dunamis International Gospel Centre by investing in projects that address the needs of communities and complement government efforts.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Enenche had emphasised that love, which forms the foundation of the Christian faith, must be demonstrated through giving, selflessness and meaningful contributions to humanity.

He said people should be remembered for the problems they solved and the positive impact they made, rather than the wealth they accumulated, and urged leaders to recognise that they would ultimately give account of how they utilised their positions.

Enenche maintained that the church’s responsibility extended beyond spiritual ministrations to practical interventions that improve the lives of people and contribute to the development of society, a commitment underscored by the pedestrian bridge commissioning.