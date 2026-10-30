2027: INEC blames registration officers for AI-generated photos on voter register

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said some of its registration officers introduced AI-generated photos and questionable records into preliminary Register of Voters ahead of 2027 general election.

The commission said officers allegedly used their official login credentials to introduce irregularities into voter registration database.

Director of Information and Communication Technology of INEC, Dr Lawrence Bayode, disclosed this on Friday during interview on Arise Television, saying commission uncovered irregularities through its Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

He said system helped commission identify questionable records and establish how irregularities entered database.

Bayode said not all suspicious photographs were AI-generated, as some resulted from poor registration procedures.

“We have registration officers on field. And these registration officers, they have login details to log into system. So what we have found is that some of these registration officers, not all of them now, some of them across states nationwide, they’ve done different things to bring these irregularities onto register,” he said.

He said commission had identified questionable records and understood how irregularities occurred, although he could not establish reasons behind actions.

“Some of these pictures are AI-generated. Some of them not AI-generated, but very bad registration. And this thing got into register by registration officers and because they have access to register people,” he said.

“When ABIS was run on system, we saw these people. We know what they did. We know how they did it. But honestly, I don’t know why,” Bayode said.

The disclosure comes amid public outrage over suspicious photographs and alleged irregularities discovered in INEC’s preliminary Register of Voters published on its website on October 26.

The controversy started after screenshots circulated on social media showing voter records with photographs suspected to have been generated using AI in parts of Edo.

A social media user, identified as Decosule, had raised questions over photographs attached to voter records in Ward 11, Etsako West Local Government Area, and Udomi in Esan Central Local Government Area of state.

The user questioned how photographs found their way into electoral database, who conducted registration, and whether Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) linked to disputed records had been collected.

The development attracted wider attention, with political actors and other Nigerians demanding explanations from the commission over the authenticity of records and safeguards around the registration process.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) also called on INEC to explain appearance of suspected AI-generated photographs, questioning who introduced images into register and whether affected records represented genuine registered voters.

Other concerns included alleged duplicate entries and complaints by some registered voters that their personal details were missing from online register.

Responding to controversy on October 27, INEC said it had identified and flagged several questionable records during physical display of preliminary register at Registration Areas nationwide between October 9 and 15.

In statement by Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, the commission said it had commenced review of affected records and corrective measures.

It explained that register uploaded to website on October 26 was same preliminary register displayed physically across country and that online publication did not reflect all ongoing data-cleanup activities.

It said it was investigating circumstances surrounding suspicious photographs, including possible technical or procedural lapses, and would take appropriate action based on verified findings.

INEC stressed that preliminary register was not the final certified Register of Voters, explaining that Display, Claims and Objections exercise was designed to enable citizens to scrutinise records, identify inaccuracies and report questionable entries before certification.

The commission is expected to complete verification, adjudication, and data-cleanup processes before certifying the final Register of Voters on December 15, 2026.