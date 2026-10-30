Kano targets 100 percent healthcare coverage for hypertension, diabetes

Kano State government said it is targeting 100 percent coverage of healthcare facilities in the state to provide screening, treatment and care for people living with hypertension and diabetes.

Director of Public Health and Disease Control at the state Ministry of Health, Dr Ibrahim Ali Umar Gano, disclosed this at a technical meeting on Non-Communicable Diseases (N-CDs) in Kano.

Gano said the number of health facilities providing services for hypertension and diabetes patients had increased from 51 in 2023 to more than 410 in the state.

He attributed the expansion to the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abubakar Labaran Yusuf.

He said the government aimed to ensure that every health facility provided essential services for preventing, detecting and managing the two conditions, while ensuring that every patient seeking care received appropriate services.

He added that the technical meeting brought together development partners, stakeholders and health officials to identify strategies for improving service delivery, strengthening operational efficiency and expanding access to screening and treatment.

Gano commended development partners, including Gammun, Project Hope, Resolve to Save Lives and CHAI, for supporting the state’s efforts to tackle N-CDs.

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He urged the partners to sustain their collaboration with the government to extend services to more healthcare facilities and ensure that more residents benefit from screening and treatment.

The director advised residents to visit the nearest health facility for regular blood pressure and blood sugar checks, warning them not to wait until symptoms appeared before seeking medical attention.

He noted that many people were living with hypertension and diabetes without knowing their health status, making routine screening essential for early detection and timely treatment.

Gano said early diagnosis and appropriate care could prevent serious complications and avoidable deaths, urging residents to take advantage of available screening services in the state.