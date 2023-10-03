The Ogun State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said it has a strong conviction that the Appeal Court will be through and impartial to review the judgement delivered by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in favour of Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The chairman of the party in the state, Hon. Sikirullahi Ogundele, on Tuesday, said the petition of its candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, contained detailed and compelling evidence of alleged over-voting, voters’ disenfranchisement, harassment of voters, and ballot box snatching, among other serious irregularities.

He explained to journalists that all the allegations were not frivolous and were grounded in credible testimonies and substantial documentation.

Ogundele said the people of the state deserved an impartial and thorough examination of these claims to ensure that the electoral process remains untainted.

He spoke on widespread violence and electoral fraud in various areas of the state, and said, “We want to assure the people of Ogun State that our commitment to justice and the principles of democracy remains unshaken.

“We firmly believe that the people deserve to have their voices heard and their votes counted.

“The decision of the tribunal will not deter us from pursuing justice and protecting the rights and aspirations of our supporters and the citizens of Ogun State.

“We have decided to take this matter to the appellate courts, where we believe a more thorough and impartial assessment of the evidence and allegations will take place.”

