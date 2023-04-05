When it comes to cleaning, it is always better to work smarter and not harder, especially when it involves cleaning; it is not about expending energy because it’s not by effort but skills.

This is the reality especially when it comes to dusting because there are usually so many chores begging for attention and no one wants to spend an entire day on a particular chore especially since dust seems to build up without fail and cleaning this week won’t make it sparkling clean by the next week.

To survive and have productive hours for other things, some people have created a rotational type of system which attacks specific parts for dusting on specific weekends.

But dusting can be easier and managed with less energy if the right approach is used. And one effective cleaning technique is using a cheap, home-made dust repellant spray.

With the home-made spray, you don’t need a bulk of cleaning supplies to get your home into shape and keep dust at bay. And it works more effectively than the ordinary surface cleaner while helping to save time.

Also, making a homemade dust repellant spray is easy; you only need vinegar, olive oil, and a touch of soap. The homemade spray helps to keep dust particles from surfaces and makes cleaning easier.

To make the spray, mix two cups of water, a cup of vinegar to disinfect and cut through grime, two tablespoons of olive oil to polish and keep dust away for longer, and a drop or two of dish soap for extra cleaning power, pour everything in a spray bottle to make it easy to use Use this mixture to clean for best results.

When you use the mixture regularly, you reduce time and intensity you use in cleaning. Though, you will eventually have to dust your shelves and furniture that you can’t use the spray on.

