Former US president Donald Trump is “ready for this fight” ahead of his scheduled court hearing on Tuesday, his lawyer has said.

Trump is expected to fly to New York City from his Mar-a-Lago home on Monday to face charges related to hush money payments made to a porn star.

He then plans to return to Florida following his court hearing, where he will address his supporters.

His lawyer, Joe Tacopina, promised that any charges against the former president will be fought vigorously.

“He’s someone who’s going to be ready for this fight. We’re ready for this fight. And I look forward to moving this thing along as quickly as possible to exonerate him,” Tacopina said.

Media reports have said that Trump will be facing more than 30 charges related to business fraud over a $130,000 (£105,000) pay-out to Stormy Daniels in 2016 that was made in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair.

Sources familiar with the case have told US media that the former president is being charged with falsifying business records in the first degree, a felony under US law.

Details of the charges, including what they are and how many, remain under seal with Tacopina stating that he has not seen the charges.

Trump has been reportedly meeting with his advisors and legal team to plan his defence ahead of his flight to New York on Monday.

Law enforcement officials said that the former president will be escorted by members of the US Secret Service on his way to New York.

He is expected to hand himself over to authorities on Tuesday, with a hearing due to take place at 14:15 (19:15 BST) in Manhattan.





Judge Juan Merchan will preside over Mr Trump’s criminal arraignment.

Law enforcement officials. including the FBI, New York City court officers and Secret Service have been preparing for Tuesday.

The New York Police Department has also reportedly intensified security measures in anticipation of any protests around the city.

A rally for Trump with Republican House Representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been scheduled for noon on Tuesday in New York, calling for supporters to join in “peaceful protest” against the indictment.

Later on Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to return to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after his hearing, where he has said he will make an address.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, has accused the Manhattan district attorney of “political prosecution”.

He is the first US president, sitting or former to be charged with a criminal felony.

Other Republicans, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have spoken out in support of him and have also accused the district attorney of weaponising the criminal justice system to influence the outcome of next year’s presidential election.

In response, Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg said the charges had been brought by citizens of New York doing their civic duty and neither the former president nor Congress could interfere with proceedings.