By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Popularly known as Portable has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court, sitting in Ifo, Ifo local government area of Ogun State.

The Ogun State Police Command arraigned the hip hop singer on a three-count charge bordering on assault and theft of musical equipment.

Popular “Zazu Zeh” crooner was granted bail by the presiding Magistrate of the court today (Monday), but remanded at Ilaro Prison pending the time he fulfills his bail condition.

The controversial singer was granted bail of N300,000, with two sureties from his immediate family.

The Magistrate said Portable should fulfil the bail condition before leaving the court premises.

Some of the counts read, “That you, BADMUS HABEEB OKIKIOLA, M A.KA PORTABLE, and others now at large on the 28th day of March, 2023 at 11:00hrs at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District did willfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence against persons & Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017.

“That you, BADMUS HABEEB OKIKIOLA M A.KA PORTABLE on the same date, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did resist to be arrested by Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’, ASP Gregory Iyoha ‘m’, ASP Kunle Badmus ‘m’ after serving you with Police Invitation Letter on the 20 day of January, 2023 for the offences you committed when they were about to discharge their duty with warrant of arrest on you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.