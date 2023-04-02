Olalekan Olabulo

Millions of naira worth of goods were on Sunday afternoon destroyed as fire ravaged a warehouse along Oba Akran road in the Ikeja area of Lagos State.

Though the cause of the fire incident was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report, the warehouse reportedly serves as a store for imported alcoholic drinks

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the Sunday inferno and stressed that no life was lost in the incident.

The emergency respondent agency also stated that the burnt goods consisted mostly of a very popular alcoholic drink, Jameson.

The Permanent Secretary in charge of LASEMA, Femi Oke Osanyintolu in a short statement on Sunday said “Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that a warehouse owned by Flux logistics company, used for storing Jameson Alcoholic drinks was ablaze.”

The agency added that “The cause of the inferno could not be immediately ascertained but the combined effort to put out the inferno by LRU and Lagos state fire and rescue service has been successful.”

“The fire has been curtailed from spreading to adjoining factories under the supervision of the PS Lasema at the scene.”

LASEMA stressed that “No injury was recorded at the scene of the incident but properties worth millions were damaged by the fire.”

The respondent agency also stated that “Dampening down exercise ongoing.Post disaster assessment to be carried out.”