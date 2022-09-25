Tips for improving your dress sense

In the words of Miuccia Prada, “what you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language.”

Your dress sense as an individual gives a lasting impression of your personality to anyone who comes across you, it is, therefore, important that we put in our best in cultivating a classy dress sense.

Either as a lady or guy, the way you dress is the way you will be addressed. We don’t have any other option than to dress well except you want to become the centre of attention for the wrong reason which is a bad dress sense.

Here are things to do to improve your dressing sense.

1. Always buy and wear clothes that fit you perfectly

The size of clothes you wear shows, to a great extent, the level of your dress sense.

You don’t have to wear a dress that is too tight or too big or uncomfortable if you intend on improving your dress sense.

Always ensure you get a dress that fits your body shape perfectly. If you’re a plus size, it will be a great slap on your dress sense if you decide to rock a dress meant for a slim person.

Stick to dresses that enhance your body shape and not otherwise.

Check out seven dressing rules everyone should learn

2. Apply deodorants

People are better able to appreciate your dress sense when you complement it with a nice deodorant.

You not only improve your dress sense when you make use of deodorants, but you also experience more positivity.

It is important that we know that any deodorant we intend on using should be applied moderately. You don’t want to choke yourself and others just in a bid to smell nice.





3. Iron your clothes

Ironing clothes is a habit that shows if you have a good or bad dress sense.

If you are going to a formal event or a hangout, make it a habit to iron your clothes.

Wearing a rumpled dress, no matter how handsome or beautiful you are shows you have little or no knowledge of dress sense and its importance.

Make the iron your friend and see your dress sense improve.

4. Visit fashion stores

It would not be a bad idea if you take time out to stroll into different fashion stores either to upgrade your wardrobe or for window shopping purposes.

Fashion stores are a great place for you to discover new style inspirations which will serve as a means of improving your dress sense.

You can also check out online fashion stores for the latest designs, colour combination or you take style cues from celebrities.

5. Confidence

I know you might feel that confidence is related to improving one’s dress sense.

If the truth is told, individuals with good dress sense are always individuals with a high level of self-confidence.

Your confidence, regardless of how expensive your dress is, determines if you will look good or bad.

If you wear a nice dress with low confidence, you will not reflect an individual with a good dress sense. But if you wear something average with high confidence, you will definitely look great.

To improve your dress sense, be confident.

Having a good dress sense not only enhances your beauty, but also presents you in a positive light to the world.

Remember, you can have anything you want in life if you dress for it.

