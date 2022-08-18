Colour combinations for ladies that will make you stand out

What should I wear? How do I combine these colours? Which of these outfits goes well together? How do I know the colour that compliments this outfit best?

Are these the series of questions that bombard you as a lady whenever you open your wardrobe? Are you sometimes confused about how to combine the various colours of outfits in your wardrobe?

Knowing the right colour combos for your outfits can be one of the most demanding and confusing moments of one’s life because the choice of colours to combine for an outfit can either make you stand out or make you a complete turn-off to others.

Getting the right colour combos for an outfit has a way of improving your self-confidence, body carriage and beauty.

There are certain colours that ladies combine that should not be combined if the colour wheel is adhered strictly to.

Check out these colour combinations to know which colour of outfit to combine during your next outing.

1. Blue and pink

You can’t go wrong when you combine blue and pink. There are different shades of pink as well as different shades of blue, picking a shade of pink that compliment your skin tone and a shade of blue that accentuates it will definitely make you outstanding in the crowd.

And if you’re not confident in your combination, you can find prints that have the two colours combined already and make do with it as the hard work of picking the perfect shades of the two colours has already been done for you.

2. Red and fuchsia pink

These two colours are quite flashy and you might think is not a good combo. This is not totally true as knowing your way around it will help you arrive at the desired result.

Red and fuchsia is a favourite warm mix that always turns heads. It’s bold, it’s daring. If you love to be the central focus of an event, you can try this colour combination out..

3. Navy blue and orange

Navy and orange are traditionally nautical combos, but when you combine them with modern shapes, they create a big impact.





This colour combination can give you an amazing appearance, especially when combined with bold accessories or footwears.

For instance, a navy blue blazer or coat on an orange gown or a navy blue gown complemented by an orange bag and shoes.

4. White and magenta

White is a neutral colour that can be nicely combined with other colours on the colour wheel to give a perfect look. Combining white with magenta and other shades of purple is a cool combination to go with if you don’t like flashy colours.

This colour combination is a cool and classy one that attaches to you a sense of maturity.

5. Gold and black

The feeling of elegance and royalty attached to the gold colour is definitely not what you will want to miss out on.

Black is a colour that can be basically used to combine as many colours as possible and any shade of gold should not be an exception.

Having an event to attend soon, try out these brilliant colour combos and see how stunning you will look.

6. Blush and burgundy

Blush can also be said to be a neutral colour and the beauty of this unique colour is revealed when combined with colours burgundy or other shades of red.

Blush as a colour has not really been explored in the fashion space, so combining it with burgundy is sure to create a sophisticated statement.

7. Green and yellow

When you want to be seen, adding yellow and green is a great way to do it! And if you don’t have both yellow and green items hanging in your closet, never forget that accessories can be just as dynamic in adding vitality to your outfits.

Grey with yellow is a duo that you should explore soon.

Combining colours isn’t always about pairing strong and intense shades – you can create a completely smart and chic combo with a neutral base and a bright accent.

So, I expect you to come up with more amazing colour combos to make you look fashionable in your next outing.

Are you a guy reading this article, you can also check out colour combination for men .

