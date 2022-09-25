2023 presidential election: God has not shown me winner —Pastor Kumuyi

THE General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCML), Pastor William F. Kumuyi has said that God has not revealed to him who will be Nigeria’s next President after the 2023 general election.

The foremost cleric stated this on Saturday during an interactive session with newsmen in Minna, the Niger State capital, few hours after he hosted thousands of youths at the Trade Fair Complex with the theme: “Extraordinary Pacesetters”.

Pastor Kumuyi who also doubles as the Convener of Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK), in collaboration with the Christain Association of Nigeria, North Central Zone, arrived in Minna since Tuesday for a 6-day Global Crusade, titled: God of All Possibilities.

Speaking on the 2023 general election in the country, Kumuyi said, “I can’t tell you a lie; God has not shown me anything. He has not found it fit to tell me. He does not tell everybody, everything.”

Drawing inferences from the Holy Scriptures, Pastor Kumuyi emphasised that God might have decided to tell Moses something without revealing same thing to Joshua.

“God might tell Moses something without telling Joshua. He might tell Joshua something and might not tell Aaron. He might tell Paul without telling Peter,” he stated.

The Cleric, however, reasoned that he cannot question God over why He has not revealed the country’s next President to him.

“Who am I to tell God this is my country, why haven’t you tell me. When he tells me, I will come and tell you,” Kumuyi told journalists.





He thereby called on the youths who have attained the voting age to come out on election day and vote for the candidates of their choice and who they believe would take Nigeria to the Promised Land.