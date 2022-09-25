Five ways to improve your writing skills

No matter the industry you find yourself in today, it is nearly impossible for you not to need excellent writing skills if you must stay relevant.

It is important to know that just like any other skill, writing can also be learnt and improved on with time.

So, if your writing skills have been a source of concern to you, you need not worry because discussed in this article are five ways to help you improve your writing skills. And here they are:

1. Practice and more practice!

Practice is said to make perfection and you only get better at what you give yourself.

Constant practice is key to improving your writing skills. You don’t just have the desire to improve your writing skills, you need to be ready to pay the price, which is, constant practice.

Come up with a plan on how many articles or write up you intend on coming up with either on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

Take up writing challenges, help people write, open a blog, and leverage every platform that gives you the opportunity to write.

Rome definitely wasn’t built in a day, with constant practice comes perfection!

2. Get writing tools and software

Gone are the days when you have to go through a lot of stress in order to acquire a skill. The advent of technology has made life easier.

To improve your writing skills, you need to arm yourself with a number of writing tools such as grammar checkers and plagiarism checkers like Grammarly, ProWritingAid, Quillbot, distraction-free writing apps like A Writer, Ulysses and Byword, editing tools, story writing apps like Scrivener, Ulysses, LivingWriter, and so on just in a bid to make writing easier and better.

3. Take writing courses and attend workshops or webinars

No one is an island of knowledge, to improve your writing skills, you must be willing to learn from experts in the writing field. You don’t necessarily have to attend physical classes or workshops as there are online platforms that offer writing courses.





There is a variety of writing courses you can take and they include grammar, editing, punctuation, technical writing, copywriting, time management, spelling, writing styles, research, and outlining.

Some of these courses are free while you may have to pay for others.

4. Read, read and read!

Exceptional writers are excellent readers. You tend to get better at writing when you are a great reader.

Make reading a part of your everyday life to improve your writing. Try reading the news in the morning or picking up a book before you go to bed.

If you haven’t been a big reader in the past, start with topics you’re interested in, or ask friends and family for recommendations. You’ll gradually begin to understand what subjects, genres, and authors you enjoy.

If there is a particular niche in writing that you would like to focus on, look for proficient writers in the field, get their books or materials, and digest them.

When you read the works of others, you are better able to get an understanding of how best to come up with your own work and mistakes to avoid.

Also, don’t limit your reading to your immediate environment, read widely.

5. Get feedback

To improve your writing skills, you need to ensure you get feedback often.

Whatever form of writing you are into, asking for feedback is a great way to see how somebody besides yourself will interpret your text.

Approach trusted friends, family members, coworkers, mentors, or anyone else in a bid to make your piece accessible to them for proofreading, scrutiny, and constructive criticism.

Having great writing skills allows you to communicate effectively through the written word, and like any other skill, you get better at it with time, dedication, and constant practice.

