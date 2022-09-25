Silence is my best response to PDP crisis— Saraki

Former senate President and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Bukola Saraki, has described silence as the most productive approach to the recent developments in the party.

The PDP in recent times has been dealing with some internal crises as a result of the calls for the resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, by the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his camp, which includes Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, among others.

The Wike camp recently withdrew from the campaign council of the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and maintained that Ayu must resign in the best interest of the party.

They posited that it was an injustice for both the presidential flag bearer and National chairman of the party to come from the Northern part of the country.

However, Atiku who seems not to have aligned with the clamour for Ayu’s resignation maintained that the national chairman of the party can not be forced to resign. He opined that due process as contained in the party’s constitution must be followed if there is a need for Ayu’s resignation.

Ayu’s failure to resign and Atiku’s position on the development has led Governor Wike to continue cry out against the party and its leadership on the media. Recently, at a PDP stakeholders meeting at Government House, Port Harcourt on Thursday, he stated that he won’t be leaving the party but will “fight to finish”.

Reacting to the crisis in the party, Saraki via his verified Facebook account on Saturday night, said he has chosen to silently work behind the scene amid the party crisis, as it is the best thing to do in a moment like this.

“I just returned from my annual vacation and went straight to Akwa Ibom to join the celebration of the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

“As I moved around the country in the past few days, I got the feeling that many people are concerned over my seeming silence on recent developments in our party, the PDP. My response is that there are times to speak and be heard and there are times when working silently behind the scene is more productive. This is such a time,” he wrote.

The former governor of Kwara State also reaffirmed his support for Atiku, saying he remains the best option for Nigerians in the forthcoming presidential election.

“PDP and Atiku Abubakar remain the best option for Nigerians in the 2023 polls!” he added.