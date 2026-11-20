By: Seyi Bakare

THE 91.45 per cent ICAO safety rating breaks all previous records; five international airports achieve full certification; $850m trapped airline funds cleared; Emirates returns; indigenous airlines empowered as massive infrastructure renewal takes off. Nigeria’s aviation industry is undergoing one of the most remarkable transformations in its history, with the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recording unprecedented milestones in aviation safety, airport infrastructure, international relations, airline operations and the restoration of investor confidence. What was once an industry struggling with international credibility, restricted access to aircraft financing, trapped foreign airline revenues, deteriorating infrastructure and regulatory deficiencies is gradually emerging as a more competitive and internationally respected aviation destination. The transformation is not merely reflected in government announcements or policy pronouncements. It is increasingly evident in measurable improvements in safety oversight, the return of major international airlines, renewed access to aircraft leasing markets, the expansion of indigenous carriers and substantial investments in airport infrastructure across the country. Perhaps the most compelling evidence of this turnaround is Nigeria’s historic 91.45 per cent Effective Implementation score in the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) safety oversight assessment conducted in April 2026.

The achievement represents Nigeria’s highest aviation safety rating in history, placing the country significantly above the global average of 70.4 per cent and the West African regional average of 61.1 per cent. It is a remarkable departure from the approximately 70 per cent performance that had characterised previous assessments. For an industry where safety standards determine international confidence, investment decisions and operational credibility, the improvement represents a significant national achievement. The administration has also achieved full aerodrome certification of Nigeria’s five international airports in Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu for the first time in the country’s history. These accomplishments demonstrate the impact of deliberate regulatory reforms, institutional strengthening and investments in modern aviation infrastructure.

Rebuilding Nigeria’s aviation gateways: Beyond regulatory improvements, the Tinubu administration has embarked on an ambitious programme to modernise the country’s airport infrastructure. The flagship project is the comprehensive reconstruction and modernisation of Terminal 1 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with a Federal Government commitment of N712.3 billion. The project, which is more than 50 per cent complete as of November 2026, is designed to transform Nigeria’s busiest international gateway into a modern aviation facility capable of meeting contemporary international standards. The scope includes redesigned passenger movement systems, modern baggage handling facilities, a new overhead bridge and a skywalk connecting passengers to the departure halls of Terminals 1 and 2.

Significantly, the project is being financed through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund, using savings from subsidy reforms rather than new external borrowing.

In Kano, N46 billion has been committed to the resurfacing of the runway at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. The domestic terminal has also been completely remodelled, while a new Hajj terminal was commissioned in July 2026. The administration has equally supported the upgrading of the Muhammadu Buhari Airport in Maiduguri to full international status, including a new international terminal and facilities for immigration, customs and other relevant agencies. Other notable interventions include the upgrading of Victor Attah International Airport in Uyo to full international operations, the rehabilitation and expansion of the Benin Airport terminal, the provision of runway lighting at Osubi Airport, the construction of a new terminal at Akure Airport and the ongoing runway expansion programme at Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri. The Federal Government has also approved the development of a new international airport at Ubaha Nsulu in Abia State. These projects reflect an emerging national aviation network in which more states can participate meaningfully in international commerce, tourism, cargo transportation and investment.

Restoring international confidence: One of the most significant achievements of the Tinubu administration has been its success in addressing the crisis of trapped airline funds that threatened Nigeria’s international aviation relationships. At its peak in June 2023, foreign airlines had approximately $850 million in revenues trapped in Nigerian banks because of foreign exchange liquidity challenges. The situation was so serious that some international airlines suspended operations, while others threatened to withdraw from the Nigerian market. Through coordinated intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, the backlog was substantially cleared by mid-2024.

The International Air Transport Association subsequently acknowledged the progress, while Nigeria was removed from the list of countries with blocked airline funds.

As of November 2026, Nigeria has emerged as Africa’s leading country in the repatriation of airline funds.

Another significant diplomatic and aviation milestone was the return of Emirates Airlines to Nigeria on October 1, 2024, after suspending operations in 2022.

The resumption followed high-level diplomatic engagements between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates, culminating in a renewed bilateral aviation agreement.

The return of Emirates restored an important international connection and demonstrated renewed confidence in Nigeria’s aviation market.

BREAKING THE AIRCRAFT LEASING BARRIER

For years, Nigerian airlines faced enormous difficulties accessing aircraft through international leasing arrangements.

Nigeria’s poor compliance standing under the Cape Town Convention had placed the country on the Aviation Working Group’s non-compliance watchlist, making international lessors reluctant to expose their aircraft to the Nigerian market.

The Tinubu administration addressed this challenge through legal and regulatory reforms, including the signing of a Practice Direction by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in 2024 and the operationalisation of the Irrevocable De-registration and Export Request Authorisation (IDERA).

Consequently, Nigeria’s compliance score improved from 49.5 per cent to 75.5 per cent, leading to its removal from the Aviation Working Group’s watchlist.

The practical benefit became evident when Air Peace secured a Boeing 737-700 NG on dry lease from AerCap, one of the world’s leading aircraft leasing companies.

To consolidate this achievement, the Federal Executive Council approved the establishment of the Nigeria Aircraft Leasing Company in April 2026.

The initiative, which is fully privately funded, is projected to unlock more than $1 billion in aircraft financing capacity for Nigerian airlines through a locally based special-purpose vehicle supported by limited government guarantees.

This is a potentially transformative intervention for indigenous carriers that have historically paid significantly higher aircraft leasing costs than their international competitors.

STRENGTHENING INDIGENOUS AIRLINES

The administration has also demonstrated a clear commitment to strengthening Nigerian-owned airlines.

Rather than proceeding with the controversial inherited national carrier arrangement involving Ethiopian Airlines, which faced significant legal challenges, the government discontinued the proposed structure and redirected attention towards supporting existing indigenous operators.

Air Peace’s entry into the Lagos-London route in March 2024 was a significant demonstration of this policy direction.

The airline subsequently expanded its London operations to include Abuja, with services to Heathrow and Gatwick following diplomatic engagements with the United Kingdom.

Approval has also been secured for the proposed Owerri-Lagos-London and London-Owerri operations, further strengthening the international aviation prospects of the South-East.

In April 2026, President Tinubu also approved a 30 per cent discount on outstanding debts owed by domestic airlines to aviation agencies, following concerns over rising aviation fuel costs and threats of operational shutdowns.

These interventions, alongside engagements with major aircraft manufacturers including Boeing, Airbus, Embraer and Bombardier, are aimed at creating a more favourable operating environment for Nigerian carriers.

ENDING TWO DECADES OF LEGAL UNCERTAINTY

Another major achievement is the resolution of the nearly two-decade dispute between the Federal Government and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited over the operation of Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2.

The prolonged disagreement had denied the Federal Government expected revenue from the terminal for almost twenty years and created considerable uncertainty around the public-private partnership arrangement.

Following approval by the Federal Executive Council in April 2026, a negotiated settlement was finally signed in October 2026.

The resolution represents an important breakthrough in the management of aviation infrastructure and provides a clearer framework for investment and operational responsibilities.

BUILDING AVIATION EXPERTISE AND CREATING LOCAL VALUE

The administration has also moved to strengthen Nigeria’s aviation human capital through the commencement of full operations at the African Aviation and Aerospace University in Abuja.

The institution is expected to develop specialised manpower in aviation management, engineering and regulatory studies, reducing the country’s dependence on expensive foreign training institutions.

Similarly, the government’s policy requiring international airlines operating in Nigeria to source onboard meals for outbound flights from local caterers has created new opportunities for indigenous businesses.

The impact is becoming visible in the expansion of local aviation catering companies, including the opening of a N10 billion catering facility in Abuja in October 2026.

The administration has equally approved approximately N36 billion for the payment of pensions and severance benefits to more than 3,300 former employees of the defunct Nigeria Airways, with an initial N18 billion already released.

This represents a long-awaited resolution of an outstanding obligation that had lingered for more than two decades.

NIGERIA’S RISING INTERNATIONAL AVIATION PROFILE

Perhaps one of the strongest indications of the country’s improved aviation standing is the growing international recognition of its leadership and regulatory achievements.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, SAN, was named among Africa’s top four aviation figures by the International Air Transport Association in April 2026.

He was also appointed Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Banjul Accord Group, a regional aviation organisation promoting harmonised safety oversight and regulatory standards among West African countries.

Furthermore, the African Development Bank appointed him champion of its $7 billion Integrated Aviation Transformation Programme for Africa, with Nigeria as a pilot country.

Nigeria also hosted its first-ever International Airshow in December 2025, attracting international aircraft manufacturers, lessors, airlines and other aviation stakeholders.

For a country that had previously struggled with international aircraft leasing restrictions, hosting such an event was a powerful demonstration of its renewed ambition and growing relevance in the global aviation community.

A NEW CHAPTER FOR NIGERIAN AVIATION

Taken together, these developments represent a significant departure from the challenges that confronted Nigeria’s aviation industry in 2023.

The record-breaking ICAO safety score, the certification of all five international airports, the return of Emirates, the clearance of trapped airline funds, improved aircraft leasing opportunities, support for indigenous carriers and the extensive airport modernisation programme constitute important milestones in the industry’s development.

While challenges relating to operating costs, passenger experience, infrastructure delivery and airline sustainability remain, the foundations for a more competitive and internationally respected aviation sector are increasingly being established.

The significance of President Tinubu’s intervention lies not simply in the number of projects undertaken, but in the deliberate effort to address structural weaknesses that had constrained the industry for years.

From regulatory credibility to international partnerships, from airport infrastructure to indigenous airline development, Nigeria’s aviation sector is witnessing a major institutional and operational reset.

The journey is far from complete, but one thing is increasingly evident: Nigeria is reclaiming its place in the international aviation community, and the Tinubu administration’s reforms are providing the foundation for that renewed ambition.

•Bakare writes in via [email protected]