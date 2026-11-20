THE people of Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State have, again, called for the immediate and unconditional release of their leaders still held in military detention since soldiers invaded the community in March 2024, in compliance with the order of a Federal High Court.

They have also called for the release of the corpse of Pa James Oghoroko, who was allegedly killed during the invasion to his family for a befitting burial.

“Pa James Oghoroko, the president-general of Okuama community, died in military custody after suffering inhuman treatment for a crime he knew nothing about. To this day, his corpse remains in military custody. His family has been denied the basic dignity of burying their father. His community has been denied the right to mourn him in peace,” the people said in an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday.

The letter was titled: “An Appeal For The Release Of Okuama Detainees,” signed by Pastor (Comrade) Edewor Egedegbe, civil society activist and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Citizens Rights Concern Enhancement Initiative (CRCEI) and Chief Dr (Mrs) Louisa Ukochovwera, President, Ewu Urhobo Kingdom Development Project.

The people demanded an independent investigation into the circumstances of Pa Oghoroko’s death in custody and the continued detention of the others, with accountability for those who defied the court order.

The letter was also directed to the attention of president of the Senate, speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, National Human Rights Commission and Amnesty International.

The people further demanded a clear public directive from the president that no arm of the military is above the constitution or the courts, saying: “When the military can hold citizens beyond a court order, when a dead body can be retained as though it were state property, and when elected representatives look the other way, we are no longer operating under constitutional democracy. We are sliding into lawlessness.”

Okuama stakeholders said there should be a public explanation from the Attorney-General of the Federation on the steps taken (or not taken) to ensure compliance with the court’s judgment to release their leaders.

“The people of Okuama are not asking for special favour. They are asking for the law to be obeyed. Justice delayed is justice denied. Every additional day these men remain in detention, and every additional day Pa Oghoroko’s body is withheld from his family, deepens the wound and undermines the very foundation of the republic you lead,” they explained.

The stakeholders said the continued detention of the leaders by the army raised fundamental questions about the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution, and the right of Nigerian citizens to dignity, liberty, and justice.